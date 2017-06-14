Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool, Arsenal chase Kjaer; Kovacic interest

Joe Hart has once again been linked with a Manchester City exit, while Diego Costa could end up in Serie A, all in today’s Euro papers.

ARSENAL AND LIVERPOOL GO HEAD-TO-HEAD FOR KJAER

It looks as though Arsenal and Liverpool will be going head-to-head for Simon Kjaer this summer with just about every source in Turkey running a story on the player.

Liverpool and Brighton were believed to be rivals for the signature of the Fenerbahce central defender, according to Fanatik, but yesterday Arsenal saw a £10.6million for Kjaer rejected, according to Turks Voetbal.

The Gunners though are not set to give up and Fotomac report that Arsene Wenger is considering increasing his offer for the Denmark international.

Fanatik also report that Fener have increased the price tag of the Kjaer £13million to £17.5million, probably after they saw interest in the 28-year-old soar.

AC Milan are also believed to be chasing the player, although the £15million arrival of Mateo Musacchio may have seen their interest wane.

Turkish-Football though recently reported that Liverpool were leading the hunt for Kjaer after talks with Southampton defender Virgin van Dijk broke down.

Kjaer has two years left on his Super Lig deal but looks set to move on this summer.

MILAN LOOK TO COSTA

AC Milan will turn to Diego Costa is they fail to sign Fiorentina frontman Nikola Kalinic, according to a report in Italy.

Milan have already landed Portugal forward Andre Silva, but the Rossoneri are keen to add another forward with Carlos Bacca and Gianluca Lapadula both set to leave.

And according to an Calciomercato’s transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, Milan will meet representatives of Fiorentina by the end of the week to try and land Croatian Kalinic.

If AC Milan will fail to sign the €50million-rated striker, Chelsea star Costa will become their main alternative.

Jorge Mendes will offer his star client to the Serie A giants but the player’s huge €11 million a year salary and his asking price will make a deal for Costa difficult.

Costa, 28, looks resigned to a Stamford Bridge exit after revealed he was texted by Antonio Conte to say he was not needed for next season.

Former Atletico Madrid forward Costa has always claimed he would fancy a return to Atletico and they are believed to be in pole position to re-sign him.

AND THE REST

Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 23 (Diario Gol)

FC Porto holding midfielder Ruben Neves is attracting interest from Chelsea and Liverpool once again (A Bola)

Arsenal still hood an interest in Porto winger Yacine Brahimi (A Bola)

Torino are considering making a move to re-sign Joe Hart as they haven’t been able to seal a deal for his potential replacement Salvatore Sirigu. (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid are not desperate to sell Manchester United transfer target Alvaro Morata and will only let him go if someone pays his €90m (£79m) asking price. (Marca)

Former Newcastle attacker Hatem Ben Arfa wants to leave PSG and is hoping for a move to Spain, with Sevilla his preferred destination (Le Parisien)

RB Leipzig midfielder Erik Majetschak, 17, is a Man City transfer target. The German is yet to play a senior game, but is an U17 international for his country (Bild)

PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who had been subject of Chelsea links, is wanted by new Valencia boss Marcelino (Super Deporte)

Juventus have agreed personal terms of £5.3m per year with Douglas Costa’s agent and will hold talks with Bayern Munich next week as they bid to sign the £44m-rated winger (Gazzetta dello Sport, Sky Italia)

Inter Milan striker and former Liverpool target Gabriel Barbosa is closing in on a loan-move to Las Palmas (Sky Sport 24)

Hector Moreno’s arrival at Roma means Antonio Rudiger will leave the capital with INter and Chelsea interested in the Germany defender (Corriere dello Sport)

Lazio and Sampdoria chiefs are meeting to try to thrash out a deal for striker Colombian Luis Muriel (Corrierre dello Sport)

Juventus number two goalkeeper Neto is heading to Valencia. The Brazilian’s exit is expected to clear the way for the arrival of Arsenal’s Wojciech Szczesny (Gazzetta dello Sport)