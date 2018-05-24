Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool take significant step towards €100m raid

Liverpool have been linked with a pair of Barcelona stars – with Philippe Coutinho already advising one to make the move – while Chelsea and Napoli could negotiate a rather unusual swap deal, according to Thursday’s European papers.

COUTINHO ADVISES DEMBELE ON LIVERPOOL MOVE

Liverpool’s hopes of bringing Ousmane Dembele to Anfield this summer have been given a glowing endorsement from Philippe Coutinho, if reports in Spain are to believed.

The France winger could be allowed to move on this summer after struggling to make an impact following his €130m move to the Nou Camp from Borussia Dortmund last summer. The imminent arrival of €100m man Antoine Griezmann is likely to further restrict Dembele’s opportunities at the LaLiga champions and it’s believed they are actively looking to move the former Rennes star on.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will have vast sums to spend this summer if reports are to be believed and Don Balon claims former Reds favourite Coutinho has already held held informal talks with his Barcelona teammate over what life would be like at Anfield should he make a reported €100m switch.

And it’s claimed Coutinho has spoken warmly about life on Merseyside, telling the player he would be well advised to revive his career under the expert tutelage of Klopp.

Meanwhile, other reports in Spain suggest Dembele might not be the only Barcelona man heading to Anfield this summer.

Mundo Deportivo claims Ernesto Valverde has told Paco Alcacer, Aleix Vidal and Andre Gomes to all move on and it’s suggested Klopp may have an interest in €40m striker Alcacer.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

AND THE REST

New Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti is plotting a surprise offer to Chelsea for out of favour defender David Luiz. And Napoli could sign the Brazilian for free if they agree to waive their claims for compensation for boss Maurizio Sarri, who is due to replace Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge (Corriere dello Sport)

Ancelotti has also put Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema at the top of his transfer request wish for the summer (AS)

Didier Deschamps has revealed that Antoine Griezmann will sort out his Atletico Madrid future before the World Cup starts – with a move to Barcelona thought to have been finalised (Sport)

Atletico Madrid are considering a shock move for West Brom striker Salomon Rondon. The Venezuela striker has a clause in his contract allowing him to leave in the event of relegation (AS)

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Thorgan Hazard has played down reports linking him with a move to LaLiga side Sevilla (Estadio Deportivo)

Juventus are believed to have sealed the signing of Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante. The midfielder was also linked with Manchester United, but will move for a fee of between €25m with €5m add-ons (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Timo Werner has denied claims he will use the World Cup as an audition for a move to Barcelona, Real Madrid or Liverpool (Socrates Magazine)

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian met Juventus’ director of football Fabio Paratici in Milan on Wednesday with a €13million agreement to bring him back to Serie A virtually agreed (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Sevilla could make a move for Girona goalkeeper Yassine Bounou (Mundo Deportivo)

Roma director of football Monchi has opened talks over a deal for Benfica forward Talisca, who is also a target for Manchester United (Tuttosport)

Arsenal are ready to swoop for PSG and France midfielder Adrian Rabiot after his World Cup snub (Calciomercato)

Wolves have agreed a £10million fee with Porto to turn defender Willy Boly’s loan into a permanent deal (A Bola)

Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed talk of Real Madrid’s interest in Neymar as mere speculation (El Chiringuito de Jugones)

Bayer Leverkusen have signed former Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky on a free transfer – increasingly speculation that Berd Leno is on the verge of a £22m move to Arsenal (Bild)

Manchester United have submitted a €30m bid for Real Betis midfielder Fabian Ruiz amid doubts over Marouane Fellaini’s future (Don Balon)

AC Milan have offered Fioretina star Milan Badelj a four-year deal (Tuttosport)

Watford want to retain the services of on-loan Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Torino and AC Milan could open talks over a potential swap deal involving Patrick Cutrone and Andrea Belotti (Calciomercato)

Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta has signed for Japanese side Vissel Kobe after bringing the curtain down on his brilliant Barcelona career

More from Planet Sport:

T365 Recall: Jelena Ostapenko’s shock 100/1 French Open win in 2017 (Tennis365)

Robbie Elliott: Asprilla lost his deposit as there were bullet holes in the walls (Planet Football)