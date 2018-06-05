Euro Paper Talk: Coutinho expects Chelsea to beat Liverpool to €60m target

Philippe Coutinho believes a Barcelona teammate is heading for a big-money Premier League transfer this summer, while Arsenal are plotting a raid for a €40m-rated Sevilla star, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

COUTINHO KNOWS DESTINATION OF JASPER CILLESSEN

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho expects his Barcelona teammate to move to the Premier League this summer – with Chelsea his likely destination.

The Holland goalkeeper has a €60m get-out clause in his Nou Camp deal and has been strongly linked with a move to his former club Liverpool, who are actively looking for a new No 1.

But with Liverpool still hopeful of a deal for Roma star Alisson, Chelsea look to have nipped in for Cillessen, with the Dutchman likely to replace the departing Thibaut Courtois in goals next season.

Courtois has told Chelsea he is unwilling to sign a new deal this summer and with just a year left on his Stamford Bridge deal, looks set to be sold on to the highest bidder.

Now Spanish outlet Don Balon claims Coutinho has let the cat out of the bag to teammate Lionel Messi that Cillessen will make the switch to London this summer to become the Blues’ No 1 and the long-term replacement for Courtois.

AND THE REST

Arsenal and Watford have both made enquires for €40m-rated Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico this summer (Marca)

Fiorentina have put a €50m price tag on Federico Chiesa amid claims he is wanted by Napoli, Liverpool and Manchester United (La Reppublica)

Liverpool’s talks with Lyon regarding the potential transfer of Nabil Fekir are “progressing slowly” (L’Equipe)

Manchester City have had a €50million bid for Miralem Pjanic rejected by Juventus (Tuttosport)

Manchester United have launched a €35m offer to Sevilla to poach Clement Lenglet from under the noses of Barcelona (L’Equipe)

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both looking to sign Valencia’s highly-rated teenage midfielder Jose Pascual Alba (Diario Gol)

Kevin Strootman insists he is happy with Roma after deflecting reports he is a target for Manchester United and Liverpool (De Telegraaf)

AC Milan are confident of signing either Alvaro Morata or Radamel Falcao – and have also been promised Memphis Depay (Tuttosport)

Barcelona will turn their attentions to Paulo Dybala after Antoine Griezmann opted to stay at Atletico Madrid this summer (Don Balon)

Porto have quoted Roma a fee of €30m for winger Yacine Brahimi (Sky Italia)

Wolves have joined Leicester and Fenerbahce in the race to sign Badou Ndiaye from Stoke (Aspor)

Schalke want to sign Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic as a replacement for Leon Goretzka this summer (Marca)

Paul Pogba has responded to links that he is bound for Paris Saint-Germain in a heart-felt interview (France Football)

West Ham have had a £33m bid for the Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson rejected. Leicester and Southampton are also said to be keen (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Wolves are looking to sign Valencia full-back Joao Cancelo (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Leicester City are set to make a bid for Trabzonspur attacker Abdulkadir Omur (Hurriyet)

Fernando Torres will reveal his next club in two weeks’ time, according to his father. The former Atletico star has been linked with moves to Japan and the USA (AS)

Liverpool have branded reports linking Sadio Mane with a move to Real Madrid as ‘nonsense’

Huddersfield Town are in talks with AS Monaco over a permanent deal for Terence Kongolo (Le 10 Sport)