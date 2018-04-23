Euro Paper Talk: Danish star admits he fancies Liverpool switch

A RB Leipzig striker has expressed his desire to move to Liverpool, while Lionel Messi has advised Neymar to spurn Real Madrid and move to England this summer, according to Monday’s European papers.

DANISH STRIKER ADMITS HE WANTS MOVE TO LIVERPOOL

RB Leipzig forward Yussef Poulsen has expressed his wish to one day join Liverpool.

The Denmark international will see his Leipzig teammate Naby Keita move to Anfield this summer and Poulsen admits he dreaming of following the Guinean star to Merseyside.

Speaking to German newspaper Bild, Poulsen said: “I would try it sometime in another league. But, whether that is 2021 or 2025 – no idea. The Premier League would generally interest me. That would fit well with my game.

“As a kid I ‘kept’ (supported) Liverpool. My best friend was a fan of the club – and then you are somewhere, too. In Denmark there was no other foreign league on TV.”

Former Lyngby man Poulsen can play as either a central striker or as a winger and has scored 37 goals in 153 appearances during his time in the Bundesliga.

The player, 23, was recently linked with moves to Wolfsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach.

SALAH ADVISED TO MOVE

Mohamed Salah has been advised by Mido to leave Liverpool on the back of his PFA Player of the Year award.

Salah’s fellow Egyptian says the Liverpool man should move to one of the European super powers while he has the option.

Mido told ON Sport: “With all due respect to Liverpool and his fans, Salah should immediately accept any offer from Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“He has been amazing with Liverpool the entire season, and could be very useful in La Liga especially with Real Madrid who are suffering from Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema’s horrible form this season.

“With his quality and pace, it should be easy for him to make it in La Liga.

“I’ve been there for a while, and I can say that the likes of Salah have a huge chance to succeed alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and the stars of Real Madrid.”

The 25-year-old striker has blasted 41 goals for Liverpool this summer.

AND THE REST

Lionel Messi has told Neymar to snub a move to Real Madrid and join Manchester United instead (Don Balon)

Arsenal have joined Tottenham and Manchester United in the race to sign FC Porto right-back Ricardo Pereira (A Bola)

Manchester United will switch attention and try and sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer in a blockbusting move (Diario Gol)

Arsenal, rather than Liverpool, are more likely to sign Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak this summer (AS)

Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet (Sport)

Liverpool’s Emre Can to give final answer to Juve this week (Tuttosport)

Roma have warned Liverpool and Real Madrid that “a sack of money” will not be enough to persuade them to sell goalkeeper Alisson. (Sky Sport Italia)

Fiorentina have identified Southampton forward Manolo Gabbiadini as a summer target (Corriere dello Sport)

Maurizio Sarri is on Arsenal’s list of managerial targets as they seek Arsène Wenger’s replacement (Sky Sport Italia)

Juventus and Liverpool have suffered a blow in their efforts to sign Jonas Hector after the left-back signed a five-year deal with FC Koln on 23 April (Official Cologne site)

Arsene Wenger has four options to continue his career with Borussia Dortmund, PSG and jobs with Japan and China’s national teams all offered (Telefoot)

Real Madrid want to rebuild their attacking ranks this summer by signing Mohamed Salah and Leroy Sane (Don Balon)

RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg has tweeted: “Thanks for everything.” Swedish international has been linked with moves to Arsenal, Liverpool, AC Milan.

Shkodran Mustafi insists he has no plans to push for a move away from Arsenal (Kicker)

Matteo Darmian’s move from Manchester United to Juventus is 90% agreed (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez claims he wants Keylor Navas to remain as the club’s goalkeeper “for many years to come” after he dismissed talk of a fresh bid for David De Gea, Alisson Becker or Thibaut Courtois (Marca)

Ousmane Dembele would welcome a move to Manchester United and would snub rival interest from Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain to move to Old Trafford (Don Balon)

Barcelona recently held talks with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte about succeeding Ernesto Valverde (Don Balon)

Paris Saint-Germain president Didier Quillot has revealed that there is no release clause in Neymar’s deal and any deal will only happen if the Ligue 1 champions sanction it (L’Equipe)

Mario Balotelli has posted a message on Instagram thanking Nice fans for their support amid rumours he is poised to join Napoli this summer (Calciomercato)

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio insists star striker Mauro Icardi and boss Luciano Spalletti will both remain at the club this summer (RAI Sports)

Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente has called Athletic Bilbao his “home” and claims a return to the club could be on the cards this summer (Marca)

Juventus utility man Kwadwo Asamoah could be set to sign for Inter Milan this summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella is a prime transfer target for Inter Milan. Liverpool and Juventus have also been tipped as suitors (Calciomercato)

RB Leipzig’s Bundesliga struggles are poised to save Liverpool millions on Naby Keita’s transfer fee this summer

Fernando Torres is focused on winning his first ever competition with Atletico Madrid before he departs the club this summer (Marca)

Alaves will make striker John Guidetti’s loan move from Celta Vigo permanent for a €4m deal at the end of the season (AS)

Real Madrid are willing to pay Liverpool’s hefty valuation of Mohamed Salah to bring the player to the Bernabeu this summer (Don Balon)

Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann has played down reports linking him with a move to Arsenal and Chelsea (Sky Germany)