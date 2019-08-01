Manchester United could be forced to turn to a different striker target with Paulo Dybala refusing to accept a contract clause, while Man City are nearing a deal for a €60m-rated Portuguese full-back, according to Thursday’s European papers.

DYBALA READY TO REJECT MAN UTD OVER CONTRACT CLAUSE

Paulo Dybala has reportedly refused to sign for Manchester United unless they remove the contract clause that affects all their senior stars.

United are hoping to persuade Argentina forward Dybala to move to Old Trafford this summer in what would effectively be a swap deal with Romelu Lukaku already agreeing terms on a move in the opposite direction.

And while Dybala will discuss his future at Juventus with coach Maurizio Sarri on Thursday, he will go into his meeting with the Serie A champions having reportedly rejected United’s initial approach to sign him.

That’s because, according to Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri, Dybala is refusing to sign a contract that will see his salary reduced by 25% in the event the club fails to qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester United currently impose that policy on their entire squad and their sixth-placed finish last season means it’s a reduction in wages currently affecting every member of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team squad.

But Dybala has reportedly told United he wants exemption from the clause before signing for the club – and the club’s failure to negate on that rule would see him reject a move to Old Trafford.

And in terms of his wages, Dybala is also demanding a significant bump up from what he earns in Turin, with the Argentine having reportedly requested a salary worth £9.1m a year, which is equivalent to £175,000 a week.

It all means Lukaku could be sold in a separate deal to Juventus, leaving the two clubs having to negotiate on a fee for the Belgian. United are understood to be seeking €75m for the striker, having snubbed a €60m bid from Inter Milan last month.

And according to reports in Italy, United could instead sign Mario Mandzukic as a cut-price replacement for Lukaku.

Tuttosport claims Solskjaer is keen to bring in the veteran Croatian this summer, with Calciomercato claiming he has been told he can leave on a free transfer this summer if a club picks up his reported €6m a season salary.

AND THE REST

Man City are edging closer to a deal for Joao Cancelo after resuming talks over a deal for the €60m-rated Juventus full-back (Calciomercato)

Sporting Libson have identified Velez Sarsfield midfielder Lucas Robertone as a replacement for Manchester United bound Bruno Fernandes (Record)

Barcelona forward Malcom has missed training with the Spanish giants this week as he prepares to join Zenit St Petersburg in the coming days (ESPN)

Junior Firpo has told Real Betis he wants to join Barcelona this summer amid reports of a €20m approach from the LaLiga champions (Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain have told Barcelona to make a decision on whether they are signing Neymar by August 10 – or walk away from the deal (Mundo Deportivo)

Fiorentina are readying themselves for a fight to keep Federico Chiesa amid claims Juventus are plotting a €60m approach (Tiki Taka)

Antonio Conte wants a reunion with Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal this summer, with Inter Milan preparing an enquiry for the Chile midfielder (Corriere dello Sport)

Leganes striker Youssef En-Nesyri has criticised the club for ‘caring too much about money’ after they rejected a €20m approach from Brighton (Marca)

PSG striker Edinson Cavani has rejected a move to Inter Milan this summer – and will only return to Serie A with Napoli (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Lille have opened talks for Napoli for Algeria international winger Adam Ounas as they seek a replacement for Nicolas Pepe (Le 10 Sport)

Inter Milan have switched attentions towards Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ante Rebic after missing appearing to miss out on Romelu Lukaku (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Napoli are reportedly keen on signing Arsenal and Everton target Wilfried Zaha and are willing to pay £54.6m for the Crystal Palace winger (Sky Italia)

Napoli are also exploring the possibility of resurrecting a deal to sign Hirving Lozano – and could pay up to €40m to sign the PSV winger (Sky Italia)

Monaco are refusing to give up on a deal to sign Andre Silva with AC Milan sticking a minimum €25m asking price on the Portuguese forward (Tuttosport)

Roma have not given up on a move for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld this summer (Sky Italia)

Tottenham Hotspur could re-enter the race to sign Angel Correa from Atletico Madrid after the forward’s proposed move to AC Milan hit a stumbling block (Calciomercato)

Kieran Trippier has made it his ‘priority’ to become fluent in Spanish following his transfer to Atletico Madrid (ESPN)

AC Milan goalkeeper Alessandro Plizzari is poised to join Serie B side Livorno (Calciomercato)

Manchester United are expected to seal the signing of Monaco teenager Hannibal Mejbri in a €10m deal on Thursday (RMC Sport)

Joao Felix has revealed he intends to become an Atletico Madrid great and has been inspired by the club’s list of legendary strikers (ESPN)

Zinedine Zidane has reminded Gareth Bale of his responsibilities after the Wales striker was apparently pictured playing golf during Real Madrid’s Audi Cup game with Tottenham (El Confidencial)

Galatasaray have agreed a deal to loan Celta Vigo winger Emre Mor for the season with an option to buy (Faro de Vigo)