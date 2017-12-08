Euro Paper Talk: Neymar linked with La Liga return; Real man still a Man Utd target

One Inter Milan star has admitted he could leave the club, while Real Madrid are interested in Neymar once again, according to Friday’s European papers.

INTER CAPTAIN OPENS DOOR FOR MOVE

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi has admitted that he could leave Serie A in the future, but only after winning a trophy with the Nerazzurri.

The Argentine spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport about his future, with Real Madrid reportedly interested along with Chelsea and Arsenal.

When asked about a possible move to Real or Bayern Munich, Icardi replied: “I have already replied to this question many times, it is not the right time to be having certain discussions. Besides I don’t handle these things.”

“Inter put in the clause in my contract, I don’t know if it is high or low, and my intensions are clear. Let me repeat, I want to win something with this shirt.

“In the future, eventually if the moment arrives that an offer were to come or not, everyone must go and talk with Inter, Piero Ausilio and the President and then we will see.”

Chelsea were linked with a £100m move for the Serie A top scorer last month as they look to replace Diego Costa, who returned to Atletico Madrid in the summer.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has claimed that he’s interested in signing both Neymar and Kylian M’Bappe (El Partizado de COPE)

Juventus and Inter are both eyeing Chelsea target and AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale remains a Manchester United target (Diario Gol)

Dele Alli is wanted by four top European clubs during next summer: Bayern Munich, PSG, Manchester City, Real Madrid (TMW)

Roma head coach Eusebio Di Francesco has emerged as a Chelsea target, though other Premier League sides including Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham are also interested in his services (Corriere dello Sport)

If Eden Hazard wants to grow as a footballer, he must go to Real Madrid, according to Michael Essien (Calciomercato)

Javier Mascherano has revealed that he no longer feels important at Barcelona (Tyc Sports)

AC Milan have no buy-back clause to resign former youth team midfielder Bryan Cristante from Atalanta (Sky Sport)

Manchester City have sent scouts to watch Trabzonspor attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici, who is also wanted by Arsenal and Spurs (Hurriyet)

Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United target Jonathan Bamba is set for talks over a new contract with Saint-Etienne (L’Equipe)

Out of favour at Barcelona, Aleix Vidal could be on the move in January, with Valencia keen on signing him (Superdeporte)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan could join Inter in January after dropping out of the Manchester United starting line-up in recent weeks (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus are on the hunt for defensive reinforcements and Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi is on their shortlist (Calciomercato)

Inter have also joined the race for Liverpool’s Emre Can (Tuttosport)