Euro Paper Talk: United switch Real Madrid targets; €80m Coutinho bid

Paris Saint-Germain are back on the trail of Philippe Coutinho and Man Utd are chasing a Real Madrid star as an alternative to Alvaro Morata, all in the European papers.

COUTINHO WANTED BY PSG

PSG are set to make an €80million bid for Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho, according to a report.

The Ligue 1 giants are determined to make a marquee signing this summer and after giving up on a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo, PSG have set their sights on Coutinho, claim Le10Sport.

Coutinho is believed to be on the radar of Barcelona, but that trail has gone cold, however PSG are also believed to have enquired about the Brazil playmaker.

The Sunday Mirror claimed Liverpool have placed a €100million price tag on Coutinho after PSG’s enquiry and the Reds have insisted the 25-year-old is not for sale.

Coutinho signed a new deal earlier in the year, making him the club’s top earner.

“I signed this new contract to stay here for a few more years because it’s a great honour for me,” he said after extending his contract.

LIVERPOOL TRACK BRAZILIAN LEFT-BACK

Liverpool are tracking a Brazilian left-back by the name of Dalbert, according to reports in Italy.

Inter Milan are also chasing the 23-year-old Nice player and are believed to be in talks over a move for the former Vitoria Guimaraes man.

According to FcInter1908.com though Inter will also have to watch out on the Dalbert front as Liverpool have a strong interest in the young wing-back.

Inter are understood to have agreed a deal for Dalbert, but the Suning-led club have not reached a deal with the Ligue 1 side for the player.

Dalbert only signed for Nice last summer for £1.7m, signing a five-year contract. Nice are asking around £26millon for the player, according to Mercato365.

Liverpool though are offering more money than Inter, claims the report , and are still in the race to sign Dalbert.

MILAN TO SNARE LIVERPOOL, ARSENAL TARGET KJAER

Fenerbahce defender Simon Kjaer will sign for AC Milan when he returns from holiday, according to a report in Turkey.

Fanatik claim that the Italian giants have struck a £10.5million deal with Fener for the Denmark centre-back, leaving Liverpool and Arsenal to look elsewhere.

The reports suggests the Serie A outfit have already agreed personal terms with Kjaer following talks with his agent Mikkel Beck.

Arsenal and Liverpool are both understood to have been watching Kjaer and the player has been on Jurge Klopp’s wanted list ever since they pulled out of signing Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

Arsenal meanwhile made a £10.5million offer last month for Kjaer, according to Fotomac. That was turned down with Fenerbahce looking for £17.5million for the player.

With that in mind it does cast rather a big shadow on the transfer fee reported by Fanatik.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez is close to a move to Man Utd with talks between the two clubs progressing (Diario Gol)

Arsenal have submitted a bid of £22million to sign Juventus’ Colombian midfielder Juan Cuadrado (RCN Radio)

Liverpool and Southampton have expressed an interest in Real Betis full-back Riza Durmisi with his agent now claiming: “I have very big offers from England, Germany and Turkey ready for him.” (BT, Denmark)

Barcelona are losing patience over Arsenal target Arda Turan and have asked super-agent Jorge Mendes to find Turan a new club after he rejected a €50million bid from China (Sport)

Liverpool and Southampton target Emre Mor rules out a move to Turkey: “I am not joining a Super Lig club this summer, that is not in my plans.” (CNN Turk)

Tianjin Quanjian midfielder Axel Witsel has said Carlo Ancelotti was keen to sign him for Bayern Munich this summer (Sport Foot)

Basaksehir have set a €10million valuation on star forward Cengiz Under, who has been linked to Man Utd and Spurs, after receiving four offers from Europe for the starlet (Fanatik)

Chelsea are prepared to accept a cut-price deal for Diego Costa and Besiktas have made Costa a transfer priority (Posta)

Newcastle full-back Vurnon Anita has been offered to Galatasaray through his agent (Fotospor)

Juvents have made contact with the agent of Serge Aurier, who is being tracked by Tottenham (Sky Sport Italia)

New Chelsea signing Antonio Rudiger is going to have his medical in Los Angeles rather than in London (Sky Sport Italia)

Aston Villa full-back Aly Cissokho is on the verge of completing his move to Turkish outfit Goztepe (Sozcu)

Fiorentina star Federico Bernardeschi has agreed terms with Juventus over a €50million move (Calciomercato)

Olivier Giroud is close to leaving Arsenal for Everton, according to one of the Premier League club’s scouts (Radio CRC)

Real Sociedad left-back Yuri Berchiche is close to a move to Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of around €15m (Le Parisien)

AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone says agent Mino Raiola is blocking Gigio Donnarumma signing a new deal (Il Corriere della Sera)

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez will return and play for his home club Deportivo La Coruna at some point in the future, says their president Tino Fernandez (Marca)

Former Real Madrid defender Pepe is set to join Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas on a free transfer (various)