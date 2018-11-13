Arsenal will bid €40m to sign a LaLiga defender in January, Man Utd have been frustrated in attempts to sign a Napoli star, while AC Milan have bid €65m for a Real Madrid favourite, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

EMERY SETS SIGHTS ON ESPANYOL DEFENDER

Unai Emery has outlined the defender he wants to build his Arsenal side around after urging the club to spend the €40m release clause in the contract of Espanyol defender Mario Hermoso.

The 23-year-old has carved out a reputation for himself as one of LaLiga’s best defenders and it’s reported by Marca that Emery wants to make a major January play for the former Real Madrid man.

Hermoso has just received his first call-up into the Spain national squad, however, meaning his profile is certain to be raised, and ensuring Arsenal face a tough fight to bring the central defender to the Premier League.

Furthermore, Marca also states that Arsenal could face competition from his further club Real Madrid, who have the option to buy the player back for just €7.5million.

But if Hermoso – who has helped Espanyol keep five clean sheets in 12 LaLiga matches this season – is adamant he wants to leave, then Espanyol would, obviously, prefer to sell the player to Emery’s side.

However, €20m of his €40m exit fee would be entitled to Real should he join Arsenal, while Espanyol still retain the hope that Hermoso could sign a new deal with the club and extend his stay beyond 2020, when it is currently due to expire.

AND THE REST

Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj is in talks over a new deal at the club, according to his agent. The defender has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United (Calciomercato)

Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals, who has a €30m exit clause in his contract, has rejected a January move to both Fulham and West Ham, despite both clubs expressing their willingness to meet his buyout fee (Cadena Ser)

AC Milan have submitted a €65m bid to Real Madrid to sign striker Karim Benzema either in January or at the end of the season (Don Balon)

Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao are among the clubs interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera (AS)

Ousmane Dembele’s agent insists there is “no doubt” the French winger will stay at Barcelona despite his ongoing problems at Camp Nou and amid ongoing links to Liverpool and Arsenal (RMC Sport)

Tottenham have been boosted in their hopes of landing Amadou Diawara after the €38m Napoli star strongly indicated he sees his next destination as the Premier League, as opposed a rival Serie A side (Calciomercato)

Man City boss Pep Guardiola will personally scout Italy star Sandro Tonali when he’s on international duty this week. The midfielder has been compared to Andrea Pirlo and has also been tracked by Chelsea, Inter, Juventus and Roma (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus are plotting a triple swoop for Italy starlets Federico Chiesa, Nicolo Barella and Tonali (Tuttosport)

Juventus believe their relationship with agent Jorge Mendes can help them win the race to sign Man Utd target and Bayern Munich loan star James Rodriguez (Calciomercato)

Tottenham are considering a €50m January move for Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez to ease the workload on Harry Kane

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will miss Serbia’s Nations League derby with Montenegro on Saturday after picking up a hamstring injury – and now faces around a month on the sidelines (various)

Winger Patrick Roberts is set to cut short his season-long loan stint at Girona and join either PSV Eindhoven or Celtic again (various)

Thomas Partey’s form is proving a headache for Atletico Madrid as they cannot offer him the playing time he wants. Arsenal are said to be plotting a January swoop and it’s reported Diego Simeone may decide to cash in (Marca)

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has called his Genoa counterpart Enrico Preziosi over the availability of Krzysztof Piatek (Corriere dello Sport)

Genoa look set to stick with Ivan Juric, at least until after the derby with Sampdoria later this month (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Besiktas are hoping to sign Liverpool keeper Loris Karius on a permanent deal, according to president Fikret Orman (Harberle)

Leeds United are reported to have sent scouts to check on Benfica striker Chris Willock ahead of a possible January loan swoop

AC Milan are considering a January move for Napoli midfielder Amadou Diawara, with Lucas Biglia ruled out of action through injury until next March (Calciomercato)

Former Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is waiting patiently for the right project after side-stepping the Real Madrid job (Sky Italia)