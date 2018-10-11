Manchester United’s long search for a new defender may be over after they met the buyout fee for a French defender, while Arsenal have drawn up a two-man January transfer shopping list, according to Thursday’s European papers.

UNITED MEET BUYOUT CLAUSE FOR ATLETICO DEFENDER

Manchester United have shocked Atletico Madrid by meeting the release clause for their defender Lucas Hernandez.

That’s according to Marca, who claim United boss Jose Mourinho will end his long search for a new defender after the club triggered the €80m (£70m) exit fee for the France defender.

The Spanish paper claims Mourinho has tabled the “dizzying offer” to Atleti for the Frenchman, claiming the move will be done if the player agrees to the move and can agree personal terms.

It’s suggested the 22-year-old – who can play at centre-half or at left-back – will double his wages by moving to Old Trafford – leaving Atletico stunned and with no way of keeping a player they had hoped would stay.

Man City and Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for Hernandez – in France’s squad for their forthcoming internationals – but a January switch to Old Trafford now looks on.

Discussing interest from Real earlier this season, Hernandez explained why loyalty to Atleti saw him spurn their interest.

“I didn’t listen to it much. I was 100% committed to my club and also had just renewed my contract,” he told French outlet RMC. “My agent told me and as soon as he said Madrid were interested I said I couldn’t do it.

“Atletico are my city, my club, they have given me everything.

“I am an honest person and I couldn’t go to Madrid.”

AND THE REST

Arsenal will pick from two targets to replace Aaron Ramsey – with one of Hector Herrera of Porto or Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron both lined up to sign in January (Record)

Barcelona and Juventus will go head to head for four signings in the next two transfer windows with Matthijs de Light, Frankie de Jong, Adrien Rabiot and Paul Pogba all the subject of their affections (Tuttosport)

Gareth Bale was the main reason why Zinedine Zidane resigned as Real Madrid boss in the summer after his Champions League final exploits meant Florentino Perez went back on his word over selling the winger – much to the Frenchman’s annoyance (El Pais)

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Jordi Alba ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford. The Barcelona star – out of contract in June 2020 – has a buyout clause of €150m (Caught Offside)

Real Madrid are trying to push the signing of Brazilian starlet Rodrygo forward to January as opposed next summer in order to give their attack a boost (AS)

Tottenham, Chelsea and Man Utd target Marcelo Brozovic has agreed a new contract at Inter Milan, committing to the club until 2021 (Tuttosport)

Barcelona general manager Pep Segura has criticised Arturo Vidal for ‘disrespecting his teammates’ and called for an apology (Sport)

Arsenal have been told that Roma won’t consider a fee of less than €50m for winger Cengiz Under (Tuttomercato)

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare claims the summer speculation around Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic affected his game (La Repubblica)

Juventus have entered the race to sign Tottenham target Tanguy Ndombele after scouting the €70m-rated star in action at the weekend (Tuttosport)

Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho has admitted the club’s current run of form “is not normal” but insists “there is no need to panic” (Sport)

Juventus will offer Aaron Ramsey a pre-contract in January in a bid to beat the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United to his signature

Juventus have identified Paris Saint-Germain’s French midfielder Adrien Rabiot as a potential January signing (Tuttosport)

Mauro Icardi is in no rush to renew his contract at Inter Milan amid interest from sides across Europe, including Real Madrid and Manchester United (Tiki Taka)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will watch £40m defensive target Nikola Milenkovic in action on Thursday evening when Serbia take on Montenegro (Telegraf)