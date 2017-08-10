Euro Paper Talk: Everton in €25m attacker bid; Liverpool close on striker

Everton have reportedly made a €25million offer to land a Fiorentina attacker, while Liverpool are in pole position to land a Brazilian forward, according to Thursday’s European press.

EVERTON MAKE BID FOR FIORENTINA STAR

Everton and AC Milan are both reportedly chasing Fiorentina star Nikola Kalinic.

The Croatia attacker has already revealed his interest in making a Milan this summer but according to Sky Sport, the Toffees have already made a €25million to land the player.

The former Blackburn flop has excelled during his time at Fiorentina and is reported to have a €50million release clause in his contract, although the Serie A outfit are willing to listen to offers of €30m for a player who turned down a switch to China in January.

Despite Everton’s interest, Milan remain the favourites to keep the player in Italy and will try and are set to discuss a deal over the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

LIVERPOOL CLOSE IN ON BRAZIL ATTACKER

Liverpool are reportedly ready to step up their interest in Gremio’s highly-rated frontman Luan.

The 24-year-old only has only a year remaining on his contract and, having turned down a new deal, could be available for around £26million.

Spartak Moscow were understood to have been close to completing a deal for the player earlier this week, but the Reds are now said to be in pole position.

Luan can play as a central striker or in a deeper role and with Daniel Sturridge’s continuing injury issues would be a perfect addition for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The forward, who has also been linked with Arsenal, scored scored 12 goals for Gremio last season and he made his debut for Brazil in January.

AND THE REST

West Ham have offered a huge £25million (€27.6m) for William Carvalho of Sporting Lisbon

Emre Can has rejected Liverpool’s contract extension offer amid talk of continued interest from Juventus (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus are ready to pay the €40million release clause for Barcelona star Sergi Roberto, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United (Sport)



AC Milan are pondering a shock move for PSG star Edinson Cavani (Calciomercato)

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko is edging closer to a Trabzonspor (Fotomac)

Isco’s new Real Madrid deal is set to be announced in the next few days (AS)

Valencia have stepped up their chase for Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista (Super Deporte)



AC Milan are dreaming of a return for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the club (Il Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus are preparing an opening € 25million bid to sign AS Roma star Kevin Strootman (Calciomercato)

Fenerbahce have made an offer for Chelsea full-back Abdul Baba Rahman (Fanatik)



AS Roma still hope to sign Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez although the Giallorossi won’t make an improved bid (Corriere dello Sport)

Tottenham are set to complete their first signing of the summer in goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga (Football Espana)

Inter Milan are closing in on the signing of Patrik Schick (Gazzetta)



AC Milan have set their sights on former Tottenham target Milan Badelj (Tuttosport)

Birmingham City have reached an agreement with Trabzonspor to sign Ogneyi Onazi (Fotomac)