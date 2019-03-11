Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has settled on the man he wants to sign as Manchester United’s new long-term right-back, while West Ham are ready to spend some serious money on a Milan midfielder, according to Monday’s European papers.

MAN UTD WANT TO SIGN MILAN STAR AS NEW RIGHT-BACK

Manchester United are reportedly willing to spend up to €40m to convince AC Milan to sell them right-back Davide Calabria, this summer, according to reports.

Il Corriere della Sport claims United have sent scouts to make several checks on the the 22-year-old, who has become a regular in their side this season.

The Italian sports daily now claims United are readying a firm approach to Milan for Calabria, with interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deciding that the Italy U21 star is his top target to replace veteran Ecuadorian Antonio Valencia, who will depart Old Trafford this summer.

United rejected the chance to trigger the one-year option on Valencia’s contract, meaning the former Wigan man will be free to find himself a new club at the end of the season.

The club had signed Diogo Dalot last summer as long-term replacement, but it’s now suggested Solskjaer sees the Portuguese’s future in midfield – with Calabria targeted now instead.

The Milan star’s agent confirmed last month he had been watched by United, telling Calciomercato: “Interest from top clubs and Manchester United? ​No real negotiations, no, but the intentions are there and they have been there.

“I’ve never sat down with anyone because of the simple fact that he’s very happy where he is, he’s young and he plays at high levels, it seems to me normal that he could be interesting for important teams: Manchester United has never called me, it has never gone beyond a few chats, it’s difficult to find better than Milan.

“The clubs interested? I prefer not to name them, but I can say they were a couple of English clubs and a couple of Spaniards.”

AND THE REST

West Ham are ready to offer AC Milan an immediate profit on Franck Kessie and have told the club – who have the option to make his loan move a permanent €24m deal this summer – they will pay up to €35m for the Ivorian (Tuttosport)

Kylian Mbappe has assured Paris Saint-Germain fans that he will not be leaving this summer, amid talk he could be the subject of a €300m approach from Real Madrid (Telefoot)

Arsenal are ready to battle it out with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid for Ajax for defender Nicolas Tagliafico (De Telegraaf)

Juventus are growing increasingly confident they will sign Marcelo from Real Madrid this summer after the Brazilian was benched this weekend (Calciomercato)

Wanda Nara has again appeared on live Italian TV to stress than her husband Mauro Icardi only sees a future at Inter Milan (Tiki Taka)

Ajax captain Matthias de Ligt has admitted he would seriously consider a £60m switch to Liverpool this summer (Omnisport)

Atletico Madrid have welcomed back Diego Godin and Koke into their squad ahead of this week’s clash with Juventus but remain without Diego Costa, Lucas Hernandez and Filipe Luis (various)

Real Madrid are refusing to confirm whether Santiago Solari will continue as manager amid claims a deal to bring back Jose Mourinho has already been agreed (Marca)

Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho has reportedly issued a come-and-get-me plea to Manchester United in the hope of landing a summer move to Old Trafford

Stefano Pioli has hinted he may not remain in charge of Fiorentina beyond the summer following the 1-1 draw with Lazio (Sky Sport Italia)

Real Betis have reached an agreement with Francis Guerrero to extend his contract to 2022 and raising his exit clause to significantly higher than €25m that exists in his current deal (ABC de Sevilla)

Liverpool are reportedly ready to hand Virgil van Dijk a new contract worth £200,000 a week in order to fend off interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona