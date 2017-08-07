Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal defender set for La Liga; Liverpool eye Ajax star

Arsenal duo Lucas Perez and Gabriel Paulista are wanted men, Liverpool could find a replacement for Philippe Coutinho in the Eredivisie, according to Monday’s European papers.

PEREZ, GABRIEL WANTED

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has confirmed his admiration for Arsenal striker Lucas Perez and could be set to make a move for the player.

Perez is surplus to requirement at The Emirates and is looking to leave after just one season and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has said he will not stand in his way after signing Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon.

Perez has beenlinked with a return to Deportivo La Coruna, but Benitez is interested in the forward.

“I like the player because I have good friends in A Coruna,” Benitez said after Sunday’s 2-0 friendly win over Hellas Verona. “I know that he did really well. He’s come here and not played in many games, but I like the player.”

Benitez’s hands maybe tied though until he can offload some of United’s fringe players and release some funds for wages.

Meanwhile, Portuguese publication O Jogo report that Valenica are hoping to sign defender Gabriel.

Valencia boss Marcelino has confirmed that Jeison Murillo, Gabriel Paulista and Ivan Marcano are all valid targets.

LIVERPOOL TARGET DEAL FOR AJAX PLAYMAKER

Liverpool are poised to launch a raid for £30million-rated Moroccan playmaker Hakim Ziyech.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a fantastic season with Ajax in 2016/17 and is likely to be viewed by the media as a possible replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who is reportedly edging ever closer towards Barcelona.

Moroccan website Les Lions de L’Atlas claim Liverpool representatives will travel to Holland to initiate talks over a deal.

Ziyech, 24, netted 12 goals and provided a staggering 20 assists in all competitions last season.

The attacking midfielder, who’s been compared to Andres Iniesta, has also reportedly been scouted by Manchester United in recent months.

BARCELONA MAKE ARSENAL TARGET THEIR ‘PLAN B’

Barcelona have lined up Arsenal target Thomas Lemar, according to reports in France.

L’Equipe say the La Liga giants have targeted Lemar as an alternative to Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona have made Coutinho one of their top targets after the sale of Neymar to PSG last week, although Liverpool have insisted that the Brazilian star is not for sale.

Barca have lined up alternative options and one of those is Lemar, 21, who shone for Monaco last term.

Arsenal are also admirers of the 21-year-old with the Gunners having seen two bids of £36million and £44million rejected.

Arsene Wenger reportedly remains confident of striking a deal for Lemar, but news of Barcelona’s interest could yet throw a spanner in the works and it seems the north London have already moved on to another target.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has told Luka Modric he wants to sign for Manchester United (Don Balon)

Juventus will accept nothing less than €30m for reported Arsenal and Tottenham target Juan Cuadrado (Calciomercato)

Juventus are ready to meet Kevin Strootman’s release clause at Roma amid claims they were unlikely to seal a deal for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can (AD)

Stefan De Vrij: Set for Inter Milan switch

Juventus want either Ezequiel Garay of Valencia or former Chelsea and Manchester United target Stefan de Vrij to replace Leonardo Bonucci (Gazetta dello Sport)

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembele (L’Equipe)

Genoa have asked for information on Newcastle United full-back Achfar Lazaar (Primocanale)

Trabzonspor are ready to open talks with Tottenham over a deal for £30m flop Moussa Sissoko (Fanatik)

Juventus are ready to step up their hunt for Lazio forward Keita Balde (Calciomercato)

Galatasaray have joined the £8million race to sign Aston Villa star left-back Jordan Amavi (Fotospor)

PSG are set to meet with the agent of Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak as they consider matching the goalkeeper’s €100m buy out (A Bola)

AC Milan only have €30m to spend on a new striker this summer after deals for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Andrea Belotti were ruled out. Nicola Kalinic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have been linked (Tuttosport)

Inter have reportedly reached a €20m agreement with Nice for Brazilian full-back Dalbert (Calciomercato)

Badou Ndiaye claims he rejected offers from Everton and Newcastle to sign for Galatasaray this summer (Fanatik)

Inter striker Eder is wanted back at his former club Sampdoria (La Repubblica)