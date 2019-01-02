Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a remarkable return to England, while Manchester United have two defensive targets, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

COUTINHO LINKED WITH STUNNING PREM RETURN

Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Manchester City have been linked with a shock move for former Reds star Philippe Coutinho.

The Reds sold the Brazil playmaker for £142m last January and while he is yet to be replaced, Liverpool have done more than OK in his absence, going on to reach the Champions League final last term and mounting a title challenge after taking 54 points from their opening 20 league games this season.

Speculation has suggested that Jurgen Klopp is still very much in the market to replace Coutinho at Anfield, however reports from Spain suggest that the Brazil international could be set for a return to England.

Fernandinho and Kevin De Bruyne’s injury problems have often left Pep Guardiola thin in midfield, and Don Balon suggest he is looking to address that issue with a move for Coutinho.

However, the Premier League champions have been told that they must fork out £144m (€160m) if they are to have a shot at landing the former Inter Milan star.

Guardiola has his eye on securing a long-term replacement for the 32-year-old David Silva, and Coutinho’s versatility as both a central midfielder or a wide player makes the 26-year-old the perfect fit, the report claims.

AND THE REST

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing AS Roma defender Kostas Manolas in January, with the defender having a £34m release clause (Tuttomercatoweb)

United are set to compete with Real Madrid for Porto centre-back Eder Militao, who has a £36m price tag (Don Balon)

Kylian Mbappe’s list of demands to join Real Madrid are as follows: be made the club’s highest paid player, get a bonus of €500,000 for winning the Ballon D’Or, be handed the club’s No.10 shirt, a private driver, a butler, a bodyguard, a house that’s similar standard to that of a ‘mega star’, and 50 hours usage of his own private jet (Diario Gol)

Manager Maurizio Sarri says Chelsea do not need to bring in a striker in January even if Olivier Giroud’s ankle injury proves serious (ESPN)

Arsenal have had a £55m transfer offer for Roma and Turkey star Cengiz Under turned down by the Italian giants (Fotomac)

West Ham United striker Javier Hernandez`has emerged as a primary transfer target for Valencia (Marca)

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed on Wednesday that Christian Pulisic is joining Chelsea for £58 million

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas could be on the verge of a move to Arsenal (Diario Sport)

Sevilla midfielder Pablo Sarabia has been identified as a top transfer target by Real Madrid (Don Balon)

AC Milan are considering a move Dalian Yifang winger Yannick Carrasco (Calciomercato)

Tottenham are willing to send French winger George-Kevin Nkoudou, 23, out on loan in January (Footmercato)

Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke is the subject of interest from Bundesliga giants Schalke

AC Milan midfielder Diego Laxalt is the subject of interest from Newcastle United (Calciomercato)

Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele will cost Manchester City at least €70m/£63m (Tuttomercatoweb)

Cesc Fabregas’ move to Monaco could be completed by next week (L’Equipe)

Denis Suarez is expected to leave Barcelona this month but no deal is imminent (Mundo Deportivo)

AS Monaco have lined up Crystal Palace centre-back Mamadou Sakho as a January transfer target (L’Equipe)