Ed Woodward has made his move for the man he wants to be Manchester United’s next boss, while the race for Jadon Sancho is hotting up, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

WOODWARD MAKES MOVE FOR NEXT MAN UTD BOSS

Three-time Champions League winner Zinedine Zidane is contemplating a firm offer from Manchester United, according to a report.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was confirmed as Manchester United’s caretaker manager for the rest of the season earlier on Tuesday.

After firing Jose Mourinho for failing in terms of style and substance on Tuesday morning, the club have acted quickly to bring in their former striker and reserve team coach.

Molde boss Solskjaer has been brought in until the end of the campaign and will be joined by first-team coach Mike Phelan, who will work alongside Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.

There has since been speculation as to who it is United view as their first choice to take over in time for the 2019-20 season, with reports suggesting Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is the main priority.

However, according to a report from Spanish outlet AS, Zidane has a firm offer on the table to take over at Old Trafford next season.

The French coach is “still deliberating over the proposal”, the report states, and those close to the former player “admit that Zidane’s next planned career move was to manage a Premier League side with his intention being a return to the game in the 2019-20 season”.

It goes on to claim that Zidane has two main objectives in his managerial career: to manage the French national team and his former side Juventus.

With Max Allegri enjoying success in Turin and Didier Deschamps having recently led Les Bleus to World Cup glory, both positions seem locked down for now.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has identified Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho as a transfer target in 2019 (Don Balon)

Perez could be tempted to try and bring Jose Mourinho back to Real Madrid, such is his admiration for the former Blancos boss (Mundo Deportivo)

Mourinho has begun talks with Real Madrid over the managerial role, even sending Perez a list of targets including Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Christian Eriksen, Adrien Rabiot, Matthijs de Ligt and David Alaba (Don Balon)

Barcelona are at potential risk in their bid to sign Ajax duo Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong through a combination of competition and price-tags (Calciomercato)

Monaco boss Thierry Henry wants his club to sign defensive duo Laurent Koscielny and Gary Cahill (Nice Martin)

AS Roma winger Cengiz Under looks set for a switch to Bayern Munich in 2019 (ESPN)

Atletico Madrid are ready to allow left-back Filipe Luis to leave the club (Marca)

Exequiel Palacios looks set to swap River Plate for Real Madrid sooner than expected following the former’s exit from the Club World Cup (AS)

Barcelona’s plans to bring Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt to the club may hit a stumbling block over salary disparity (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is eyeing former manager Jose Mourinho as the man to transform the club’s fortunes following a turbulent season (El Pais)

Paris Saint-Germain will try to sell midfielder Adrien Rabiot in January rather than lose him for free in the summer (L’Equipe)

Barcelona look set to try and coax Adrien Rabiot away from PSG as the Ligue 1 champions attempt to keep hold of their star midfielder (Marca)

Gonzalo ‘Pity’ Martinez could be set to skip River Plate’s third-place match at the Club World Cup in order to preserve his transfer to Atlanta United (TyC Sports)

Roma are eyeing Michy Batshuayi, Sampdoria’s Dawid Kownacki and Gregoire Defrel as replacements for Patrik Schick (Tuttosport)

