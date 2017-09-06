Euro Paper Talk: France winger admits Arsenal interest; PL clubs track Rafinha

Arsenal were chasing a winger, who signed for Inter Milan and three Premier League clubs are tracking a want-away Barcelona man, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

ARSENAL WANTED KARAMOH

Inter Milan winger Yann Karamoh says that Arsenal were interested in signing him before his move to Italy in the summer.

Quoted by French Football via Mediaset Premium, the 19-year-old former Caen prospect said: “PSG wanted me, there was Arsenal, Monaco & Lyon too, but I wanted Inter Milan.”

Karamoh joined Inter on a two-year loan, with the obligation to buy at the end of the two years for a reported €5.5million.

He scored five Ligue 1 goals last season, adding four assists, and was also liked by Liverpool, Newcastle, Lyon, Monaco and Saint-Etienne.

“There were a number of options on the table, but when I knew that Inter were interested I put everything on hold,” he told Calciomercato.

PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS TRACK RAFINHA

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha is ready to leave the Camp Nou in January, claim Mundo Deportivo.

And the 24-year-old, whose Barca contract runs until the summer of 2020, is understood to be a target for Liverpool, Spurs and Arsenal.

The Brazilian central midfielder made 28 appearances last season, scoring seven goals and claiming five assists.