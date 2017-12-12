Euro Paper Talk: Barca given encouragement over £100m Man Utd target

Antoine Griezmann has made up his mind over his next club, while Lionel Messi has identified the man he wants to succeed Andres Iniesta at Barcelona, according to Tuesday’s European papers

GRIEZMANN MAKES FINAL DECISION ON SUMMER TRANSFER

Antoine Griezmann has told Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho he has his heart set on a summer move to Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

The France star has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford, and while the deal stalled last summer – mainly due to Atleti’s transfer ban – the move was expected to go through in summer 2018 with United ready to trigger his €100million release clause.

However, Don Balon claim Griezmann has spoken with Mourinho to tell him he wants to stay in Spain, but to join Barcelona, where he feels he’d ironically have a better chance of first-team football than he would at Old Trafford.

It was claimed recently that Griezmann had held positive talks with Mourinho over a summer switch to Old Trafford and had actually chosen to take the vacant No 7 shirt.

However, the Spanish outlet now says Griezmann wants a quick end to his transfer saga and has made it clear he wants all other offers to be ignored so he can fulfill his dream of playing alongside Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp.

It’s now believed United will switch their focus to Gareth Bale, with the player reportedly giving a summer move to Old Trafford the green light with his agent.

AND THE REST

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez has been scouting in-form Lazio winger Luis Alberto with a view to a summer move (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona will ask Palmeiras if they can sign starlet Yerry Mina in January if Javier Mascherano moves on. The La Liga giants already have a deal in place to sign the player next summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Liverpool have told Juventus they will negotiate Emre Can’s sale in January if they open the bidding at €10million (£8.8m) (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are going on an all-out charm offensive to win the race for Leon Goretzka after Lionel Messi labelled him Andres Iniesta’s most-natural heir (Diario Gol)

David De Gea has told Real Madrid he is happy at Manchester United and will not force a transfer to the Bernabeu (Don Balon)

Inter Milan director Javier Zanetti insists Mauro Icardi remains happy at the club amid claims he could join Real Madrid in a £100million deal (Tiki Taka)

Valencia are stepping up their efforts to sign Sandro Ramirez on loan from Everton after they were told another target, Atletico’s Kevin Gameiro, would only be considered for a sale, not a loan (Mundo Deportivo)

Super-agent Mino Raiola wants Gianluigi Donnarumma to leave AC Milan in the summer amid claims PSG or Real Madrid will trigger his release clause. If Milan qualify for the Champions League his exit fee is set at €70million; if they miss out, he can leave for just €40million (Il Corriere dello Serra)

Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann is a possible candidate to takeover at Borussia Dortmund in the summer (Bild)

Valencia and Sevilla will battle to sign Benfica’s Andrija Zivkovic, who has been touted as a possible target of Arsenal’s (Record)

Napoli are chasing former Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu, who could be allowed to leave Barcelona once again in January (Rai Sport)

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s form in La Liga this season has been defended by Barcelona defender, and Portugal teammate Nelson Semedo (Mais Futebol)

Maxi Gomez looks set to stay at Celta Vigo after a move to Beijing Guoan broke down at the last minute (La Voz De Galicia)

Mohamed Salah’s next goal for Liverpool will cost the Reds a further €1.5million as part of the deal that took him from Roma (Gazetta dello Sport)

AC Milan sent scouts to watch Ajax’s rising star Donny Van De Beek, who has already been branded the ‘new Christian Eriksen’ (Calciomercato)

RB Leipzig boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says Celtic target Marvin Compper will not be allowed to leave in January because of a club injury crisis (Kicker)

Benfica’s 18-year-old playmaker Joao Felix has signed a four-year contract with the club, taking his deal to the end of the 2021-22 season

Bayer Leverkusen’s director of sport Rudi Voeller has denied reports that their Germany international goalkeeper Bernd Leno is set to join Bayern Munich in January (Kicker)