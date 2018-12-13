Euro Paper Talk: Huge boost for Man Utd as Inter prepare to sacrifice €75m star

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in their defender hope, while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is scouting an €80m-rated Bundesliga teenager, according to Thursday’s European papers.

FFP CONCERNS SPELL GOOD NEWS FOR MAN UTD

Inter Milan’s financial constraints could force Inter Milan to sacrifice a key man who is wanted by Manchester United, a report claims.

The United boss was frustrated over the summer after efforts to sign the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Diego Godin and Harry Maguire all failed to materialise.

With plans for the winter window taking shape, Mourinho was thought to have targeted moves for either Milan Skriniar of Inter Milan and his cross-city rival Alessio Romagnoli of AC Milan.

Efforts to land Skriniar appeared to look like a non-starter with his agent stating that talks over a new deal with the Nerazzurri were underway and making a point of emphasising the Slovakian’s happiness at the San Siro.

“We’re talking about a new deal,” agent Karol Csonto said when asked about a potential contract extension for Skriniar.

“We’re working on it. It’s a subject we’ll be facing more intensively over the next few months.”

However, Calciomercato state that the Nerazzurri may have to find €50m by June to fall in line with Financial Fair Play regulations.

And given the interest from Man Utd, Barcelona and Real Madrid in Skriniar – and his subsequent hefty price tag – they may choose to sacrifice him and avoid sanctions.

Football Italia have also previously claim that Inter value their centre-half in excess of €75m, but their early exit from the Champions League could soften the blow of a January sale.

LIVERPOOL TARGET STUNNING €80M BUNDESLIGA SWOOP

Liverpool are in talks with Bayer Leverkusen over the €80million signing of one of their young stars, a report claims.

Kai Havertz, who reportedly already visited the club’s Melwood training ground, only signed a new five-year deal with Leverkusen last July.

Despite reported interest from Liverpool for a while, a report from Sport Bild now claims that Jurgen Klopp has sent scouts to monitor the playmaker’s progress for several months.

In addition to this, the German outlet state that the Premier League leaders have even begun discussions with the player’s agent over a possible move to Anfield.

Despite penning a new long-term deal last year, Havertz has apparently made it clear that he will leave the German side should they fail to qualify for Europe.

Leverkusen currently sit 11th out of 18 teams in the Bundesliga table – meaning they are far from thinking about continental competition – but Bayer are still expected to demand €80m for their prized young asset, the report claims.

Sport Bild also suggest that Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are all monitoring the wonderkid.

Despite their struggles this season, Havertz has amassed scoring seven goals and registering six assists in all competitions.

Klopp has already persuaded Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan and Naby Keita to move to Merseyside from Germany.

AND THE REST

Borussia Dortmund are set to turn down any approach for Christian Pulisic during the winter transfer window, amid rumours linking him with Chelsea (Bild)

Real Madrid’s interest in Mauro Icardi has been revived again and potentially paved the way for a €110m move to the Spanish capital as Inter fell short in the Champions League (AS)

Barcelona and PSG have discussed a ​swap of Neymar (linked with a €200m LaLiga switch) in exchange for Ousmane Dembele (linked with a €100m Prem move) – plus cash (Le10 Sport)

AC Milan reportedly still hold an interest in Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, while Julian Weigl could emerge as an alternative solution in midfield (Calciomercato)

Manchester City have reportedly taken big strides towards signing PSG and Brazil winger Neymar, after it was noted that the club have made ‘first contact’ with the player’s agent regarding a move to the Etihad (Don Balon)

Real Madrid will complete the signing of River Plate’s Exequiel Palacios after the Club World Cup (Marca)

Barcelona will prioritise a transfer swoop for Ajax duo Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong (Mundo Deportivo)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Borussia Monchengladbach winger Thorgan Hazard is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich (Bild)

Juventus are ready to make an €80 million (£72m) offer to sign Paul Pogba back from Manchester United (Tuttosport)

Atletico Mineiro defender Emerson may be on his way to La Liga in the new year (Don Balon)

AC Milan have been told they will have to pay €35 million (£32m/$40m) for Leandro Paredes if they want to sign him from Zenit St Petersburg (Calciomercato)