AC Milan could sell as many as six big-name players this summer, including a €75m Man Utd target, while it looks like Liverpool v Tottenham for a free-agent midfielder, according to Saturday’s European papers.

MILAN LIKELY TO SACRIFICE ROMAGNOLI THIS SUMMER

Manchester United have been handed a huge lift after reports in the Italian media claimed AC Milan will likely have to sacrifice captain Alessio Romagnoli this summer.

According to Tuttosport, the failure to finish in the top four and qualify for next season’s Champions League will result in an enormous shake-up at the San Siro – with Financial Fair Play demands likely to play a large part.

The Italian outlet claims €75m-rated club captain Romagnoli could be the biggest name departure with FFP meaning they would likely have to cash in on the player as well as also considering approaches for Suso, Hakan Calhanoglu and Franck Kessie.

And news that Romagnoli could become available will be music to the news of United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is currently scouring the globe in search of a new world-class central defender.

The paper says Milan’s planned €35m purchase of Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko would also be in grave danger, while Diego Laxalt and Samu Castillejo, Mattia Caldara and Lucas Biglia could be also be sold off.

AND THE REST

Liverpool and Tottenham have been left with a clear route to Adrien Rabiot after Real Madrid became the latest side to withdraw their interest in the free agent (AS)

Athletic Bilbao have bettered Paris Saint-Germain’s offer to sign Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, with wages of £170,000 a week over four years said to be on the table (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea want to loan Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic for a further season and commit to a €30m permanent deal in summer 2020 (AS)

Juventus could consider offering one of Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain or Joao Cancelo plus money in exchange for Mauro Icardi (La Repubblica)

Manchester City have already opened talks with Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri over a €70m summer transfer (Cadena Ser)

Atletico Madrid officials have decided to sell Diego Costa to the highest bidder this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Costa and are willing to offer Edinson Cavani in exchange (Cadena Cope)

Tottenham will battle Sampdoria and Villarreal to sign young Nigerian forward Chikezie Miracle Nwaorisa (Calciomercato)

Samuel Umtiti wants to remain at Barcelona beyond this summer and has told the club to reject offers for him (L’Equipe)

Luis Suarez has advised Philippe Coutinho to snub approaches from Chelsea and Manchester United and learn to live with the pressures of playing for Barcelona (Sport)

Mino Raiola has reportedly cancelled a meeting with Manchester United over a new contract for Paul Pogba, amidst Juventus and Real Madrid speculation (Football Italia)

Juventus had joined the clubs looking to recruit Toby Alderweireld in a £25million deal from Tottenham this summer (Calciomercato)

Antonio Conte is waiting before making a decision about the Roma job, PSG and Bayern also interested in the former Chelsea chief (Calciomercato)