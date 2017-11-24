Euro Paper Talk: Twist in Emre Can saga; Icardi update

Inter Milan are back in the hunt for a key Arsenal man, while a Juventus midfielder looks set to renew despite Prem interest according to Friday’s European papers.

SERIE A CLUB BACK IN FOR ARSENAL MAN

According to a report from Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan are back on the tail of Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi.

However, the report claims that the German international is “very unlikely” to leave the Gunners in January, but the Nerazzurri are not giving up.

Inter were linked with a move for the former Sampdoria man in the summer, with speculation continuing recently.

Mustafi even responded to the rumours after scoring in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

“You like to get the sh*t, the biggest sh*t. That’s your job. You are asking me about it, it’s your job from the people outside, talking and thinking that they know everything.

“What happens in the changing room is the real thing. I don’t understand why people just talk about things they cannot know about.

“If I have been talking to clubs or if I haven’t, it’s only rumours. Obviously there are so many newspapers, they need something to write because it’s boring if the paper is empty.”

AND THE REST

Mesut Ozil wants Barcelona to pay him €370,000 (£330k) a week (AS)

Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco insists Barcelona, Juventus and Liverpool transfer target Leon Goretzka is “fine” ahead of the club’s derby showdown with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (Bild)

Inter Milan are ready to offer Real Madrid target Mauro Icardi a bumper new contract to ward off interested parties (Calciomercato.com)

Juventus have joined the race for Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (HLN)

Juve are also closing in on a deal for Besiktas star Cenk Tosun, with a €5m difference between the clubs (Calciomercato.com)

Stoke, West Ham, Everton and Southampton are among several clubs interested in former Watford striker Odion Ighalo (TuttoUdinese)

Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks with Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini (Le10 Sport)

Eden Hazard says he will decide his Chelsea future at the end of the season (Canal+)

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira will not be leaving the club in January, although the Bianconeri remain favourites to sign Liverpool’s Emre Can (Calciomercato.com)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is prepared to axe several of the club’s under-performing players, including Gareth Bale, long-time Arsenal transfer target Karim Benzema, Lucas Vasquez and Marcos Llorente (Diario Gol)

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has cast doubt over his future by saying he may retire at the end of the season (Kicker)

Juventus failed in an audacious bid to swoop for Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta in the summer (Calciomercato.com)