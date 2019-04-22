Euro Paper Talk: Inter in cheeky move to sign Man Utd star on the cheap

Manchester United are likely to reject a hugely-deflated offer for an out-of-favour star, while Julian Draxler has instructed his agent to sound out a move to Liverpool, according to Monday’s European papers.

INTER READY CUT-PRICE BID FOR ROMELU LUKAKU

Inter Milan will launch a €50m bid to sign Romelu Lukaku after reportedly deciding he is their No 1 target to replace Mauro Icardi this summer.

That’s according to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, who claim Inter have earmarked the Belgian as their No 1 choice to succeed Icardi, who looks set to part company with the club this summer.

Lukaku has slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford and Manchester United are reportedly ready to listen to offers for their £75m investment from Everton.

But Inter believe they can land Lukaku on the cheap and Tuttomercatoweb claim they are ready to test the water with an initial €50m (£43.3m) offer.

United, however, are highly unlikely to consider selling Lukaku for anything near that little and would be take no more than a £10m hit on their initial investment.

The outlet also acknowledges that United are unlikely to want to sell Lukaku to Inter after hitting numerous obstacles in their efforts to prise Ivan Perisic from the Italians in summer 2017.

DRAXLER WANTS OUT AT PSG AND SETS SIGHTS ON PREM SWITCH

Julian Draxler is looking to quit PSG this summer – and reportedly hopes to resurrect his career in the Premier League.

That’s according to Don Balon, who claim the Germany international is growing increasingly frustrated by his lack of regular action at the Parc des Princes and is now seeking a new challenge this summer.

And Draxler, who is rated in the €50m bracket by the Ligue 1 giants, has reportedly asked his agent to secure him a move to the Premier League, with his previous suitors, Liverpool and Arsenal, both in his sights.

The Spanish outlet claims Draxler fancies a move to either Premier League side, where he could prove to be man Jurgen Klopp has missed since Philippe Coutinho’s sale to Barcelona last year, or indeed, as a replacement for compatriot Mesut Ozil, who looks set to move on from Arsenal this summer

The report claims Draxler, however, is also open to a move back to the Bundesliga, with both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund both mentioned as suitors for the 25-year-old.

Draxler joined PSG from Wolfsburg in January 2017, having started his career at Schalke. He has 49 caps and six goals for the Germany national side.

AND THE REST

Chelsea will look to Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho as their No 1 target to replace the outgoing Eden Hazard this summer (Calciomercato)

Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne has emerged as an €80m summer transfer target for Atletico Madrid (Il Mattino)

Paul Pogba’s astronomical wage demands look likely to scupper his chances of a dream transfer to Real Madrid this summer (AS)

Manchester United have made a €60m (£51.9m) enquiry to Bayern Munich over a potential summer deal for defender Niklas Sule (Sport1)

Real Madrid will make Gareth Bale available on loan this summer after fearing their transfer valuation and his wage demands will scupper Real Madrid’s chances of a straight sale. Tottenham are known to be keen (Marca)

Bayern Munich have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s 21-year-old midfielder Christopher Nkunku (Sport.de)

Jurgen Klopp is to make Lille winger Nicolas Pepe a top target for Liverpool after becoming impressed by the Ivorian’s form this season (Telefoot)

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Giminez looks set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken toe in the weekend win at Eibar (various)

Borussia Monchengladbach winger Thorgan Hazard would rather stay in Germany and sign for Borussia Dortmund than move to one of his Premier League suitors, Arsenal or Liverpool (Kicker)

Reported Real Madrid and Manchester United target Kylian Mbappe insists he will stay at PSG this summer after claiming he is “invested” in the project at the Ligue 1 giants (Canal+)

Newcastle striker Ayoze Perez wants to move to a LaLiga side this summer, but admits quitting Newcastle could prove difficult (El Chiringuito)

Juventus director of sport Fabio Paratici has insisted the club has no desire to sell Paulo Dybala this summer amid claims he could be moved on (Sky Italia)

Chelsea and Real Madrid continue to haggle over Eden Hazard’s transfer fee – with the Blues refusing to take anything less than their £100m asking price

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo has categorically ruled out a summer switch to join former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus this summer (AS)

Former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko is looking to remain in Italy rather than reuniting with Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham (Calciomercato)

Genoa have decided to stick with under-fire head coach Cesare Prandelli for the rest of the season (Sky Italia)

Philippe Coutinho claims he will face a mixture of nerves and excitement when he faces former side Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals next month (various)

Real Madrid will not sell midfielder Chelsea loanee Mateo Kovacic to Atletico Madrid this summer, following an enquiry from their city rivals (AS)