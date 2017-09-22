Euro Paper Talk: Inter join race for Man Utd target; Arsenal eye Insigne

Manchester United and Arsenal face a battle with Inter to sign a PSG winger, while the Gunners also made a summer move for a Napoli star according to Friday’s Euro papers.

INTER EYE ARSENAL, MAN UTD TARGET

Inter boss Spalletti is reportedly looking to add some more depth in his attacking department.

Despite the summer signing of Yann Karamoh, the former Roma boss wishes to add a back-up option to Ivan Perisic, Antonio Candreva and Mauro Icardi, Calciomercato.com reports.

As a result, the Nerazzurri have already begun the hunt for a new winger in the January window and PSG man Lucas Moura is in their sights.

Calciomercato.com claim that the Serie A giants will make an attempt to sign the Brazilian in January due to the fact the Brazilian faces reduced playing time with PSG.

Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested in signing the Brazilian, according to several reports in England.

Arsene Wenger may be in the market for a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, while Jose Mourinho’s summer pursuit of Ivan Perisic showed that he wants another winger in his squad.

PREM PAIR TO BATTLE FOR VALENCIA STARLET

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly ready to do battle for a 15-year-old Valencia wonderkid.

Spanish youngster Ferhat Cogalan has been attracting interest throughout Europe, with Galatasaray and AC Milan also keen on the talented attacker.

Both United and Arsenal want to sign Cogalan before he pens a professional contract with Valencia and that the race is very much on to seal his signature, according to Turkish Football

Cogalan first came to United’s attention when former Old Trafford star Phil Neville recommended him from his time coaching at the La Liga club.

The player’s father, Sedat Cogalan, actually travelled to Manchester to have talks with United and was quoted as saying: “We’re in no hurry because Ferhat is in contract with Valencia until 2021.

“But when a club like Manchester United invites us, it is logical that we study the proposal, right?”

AND THE REST

Barcelona are reported to be interested in signing Schalke 04 star Leon Goretzka, who has also been linked with Man Utd and Arsenal, in the January transfer window (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea and Manchester United are monitoring Genoa wonderkid Pietro Pellegri, 16, who has already scored three goals in Serie A (Calciomercato)

AC Milan goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma has revealed that he snubbed Real Madrid because he “feels at home” in Milan (Calciomercato)



Neymar left Barcelona ‘because of Messi’, according to former Barcelona star Jeremy Mathieu (SFR Sport)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang insists he no longer dreams of moving to Real Madrid (RMC)



Barcelona are monitoring Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt and RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano (Mundo Deportivo)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wanted to sign Napoli star Dries Mertens last summer (Calciomercato)



AC Milan are close to reaching an agreement for the signing of Nicolò Canalicchio, 16, who is contracted with Serie B side Ternana at the moment (Calciomercato)

Nigel Pearson, who was sacked by Leicester two years ago, is back working for the club’s owners again, having taken on the manager’s role at Belgium second tier outfit OH Leuven.