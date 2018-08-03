Tottenham and Chelsea are poised to cash in on Inter Milan’s desperation to sign Luka Modric by signing two of their stars, while Man Utd look set to miss out on a €25m Croatia attacker, according to Friday’s European papers.

INTER TO SANCTION SALES OF STARS TO LONDON DUO

Inter Milan are ready to sell Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino this week to help fund a swoop for Luka Modric.

That’s accordng to il Corriere dello Sport, who claims Inter are so desperate to bring in Modric that they will sacrifice a number of stars in order to land their man.

It was reported on Thursday that Modric is ready to turn his back on his successful Bernabeu stint and earn one last pay day in Italy with Inter. But Real president Florentino Perez won’t let his player go without a fight and has reportedly stuck a ridiculous €750m price tag on his head.

While that fee obviously remains unrealistic, it does show that Inter will have to spend big to persuade Real to part company with a man rated as the best player at the 2018 World Cup.

In order to raise funds, Inter boss Luciano Spalletti is said to have told a number of stars they will be put up for sale.

And il Corriere dello Sport claims winger Vecino is set to sign for Chelsea for a fee of around €30m, while midfield powerhouse Brozovic will be moved on to Tottenham, with a fee of €50m being mooted for the all-action midfielder.

AND THE REST

Ante Rebic has emerged as a target for Sevilla with the Andalusian club on the verge of agreeing a €25m deal. The Croatia international has also been tipped up as a target for Manchester United (Estadio Deportivo)

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini is considering meeting the €25m asking price to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes (Esporte 3)

Lazio star duo Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile will be handed new deals to dissuade the pair from moving to the Premier League. Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with Chelsea and Man Utd, while Immobile is wanted by Spurs (Il Messaggero)

Spurs could also miss out on another target after Inter Milan launched a bid to sign Colombia midfielder Wilmar Barrios from Boca Juniors (Corriere della Sera)

Moussa Wague is set to join Barcelona with the Senegalese youngster due to have a medical at the club on Friday (Mundo Deportivo)

Kevin Gameiro’s transfer to Valencia has been thrown into doubt after Borussia Dortmund bettered Los Che’s offer for the Frenchman (AS)

Luka Modric can leave Real Madrid – if a club pays £668m – according to club president Florentino Perez. The Croatia star has been linked with Inter Milan but it seems the Real president is in no moodt to allow the midfielder to leave on the cheap (Marca)

Barcelona have reached “total agreement” over a deal with Bayern Munich to sign Arturo Vidal (various)

Valencia are in negotiations to bring Leicester City winger Demarai Gray to Mestalla (Marca)

Real Madrid’s €60m-rated midfielder Mateo Kovacic wants to join Chelsea ahead of Manchester United after questioning the football Jose Mourinho plays (Calciomercato)

Veteran Espanyol goalkeeper Diego Lopez says he hopes to end his career with the Catalonian club (Marca)

Arsenal have been given the green light to pursue a deal for Torino attacker M’Baye Niang

Inter Milan have submitted a raised bid for Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian (Sky Italia)

AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu has quashed rumors of a move away from the Rossoneri after being linked with RB Leipzig (Milan TV)

Tottenham are in talks with Valencia to sign midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, who has a €80m exit fee in his contract (France Football)