Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool’s Rafinha battle; Kimmich wants out

Inter Milan are open to selling a player strongly linked with Manchester United, while Juventus are ready to open the bidding for a Liverpool and Arsenal target, according to Tuesday’s European press.

INTER OPEN TO SELLING MIDFIELD STAR

Inter Milan are reportedly open to selling star midfielder Ivan Perisic for a fee in the region of €60million euros.

Inter, who have had a season of struggles, need to stick to FFP guidelines imposed by FIFA and have to recoup €30m euros this summer to do just that.

The Croatian star joined Inter for 19m euros in 2015 and has been the club’s standout performer in what has been a disastrous season.

Inter currently sit eighth in the Serie A table after suffering a 2-1 home defeat to Sassuolo at the weekend and the club have been strongly linked with moves for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and Spurs chief Mauricio Pochettino in a bid to try and revive their fortunes.

However, it would seem that whoever is Inter boss next season may not have Perisic at their disposal, with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said to be known admirers of the gifted technician, according to a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato).

PSG are also rumoured to be keen on the 28-year-old who would reportedly prefer a move to England.

JUVE TO BEGIN BIDDING FOR BARCA STAR

Juventus are reportedly ready to make an opening bid of around €25million for Barcelona squad player Rafinha.

The Brazil midfielder, who has also been linked with a switch to Premier League duo Liverpool and Arsenal, is being tipped to move on this summer after failing to earn a regular starting spot at the Nou Camp under Luis Enrqiue.

Despite Enrique moving on at the end of the season, Rafinha is still said to be keen on exploring a new challenge this summer and it is likely to cost upwards of €30m to land the midfield star, according to a report in Il Corriere dello Sport.

The 24-year-old is desperate to win a place in Brazil’s squad at the 2018 World Cup but knows he will need to be playing regular football to have any chance of doing so.

AND THE REST

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich wants to leave the club and Man City and RB Leipzig are tracking him. (Stuttgarter Zeitung)

Inter Milan remain hopeful of persuading Chelsea coach Antonio Conte to become their new manager (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian have made a huge offer to try and land Borussia Dortmund hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (L’Equipe, via Calciomercato.com)



Manchester City are chasing AC Milan goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma after Pep Guardiola praised the 18-year-old (Gazzetta)

Inter Milan will meet Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday to offer him the nerazzurri job (various)



Sporting Lisbon have signed Mattheus, son of Brazil World Cup winner Bebeto, from Estoril

​Juventus stars have given the club green light to sign Radja Nainggolan but the Belgian wants to stay at AS Roma (Tuttosport)

Juventus are ready to offer striker Mario Mandzukic a contract extension (Tuttosport)



Alexander Nouri has agreed a contract extension with Werder Bremen to will remain the head coach of the club.