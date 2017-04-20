Euro Paper Talk: Inter to beat Man Utd to Real star; Navas exit

Atletico Madrid are said to be fuming after Manchester United pinched a top target from under their nose, while Chelsea could be beaten to the signing of Alvaro Morata, according to the European media.

ATLETI FUMING AS MANCHESTER UNITED ‘PINCH’ AURIER

Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering their next move after it was claimed Manchester United pinched PSG defender Serge Aurier from under their noses.

Spanish outlet Don Balon claims Atleti believed they’d secured the services of the Ivorian full-back on a deal that would see him move to the Spanish capital for €20million at the end of the season.

However, reports on Wednesday suggested it was in fact United who had secured Aurier’s signature – with Jose Mourinho pinching the player from under Diego Simeone’s nose to leave the Argentine fuming.

The Portuguese tactician wants to deploy a natural right-back in that position despite some outstanding performances from Antonio Valencia this season and the player, who has made 28 appearances for the Parisians, is lined up to fit the bill.

Aurier – who has received some bad press this season following a nightclub incident – is contracted to PSG until 2019 and it’s expected they will seek big money for the player.

But with Mourinho getting the financial backing of the board at Old Trafford ahead of a huge spending spree, it appears Aurier could be the first arrival of what promises to be a busy summer.

CHELSEA’S ALVARO MORATA DEAL NOT CUT AND DRIED

Chelsea face new competition in the race to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata after reports from Italy suggested AC Milan were ready to make a big-money approach to sign him.

Corriere dello Sport believes that the Rossoneri, backed by their new Chinese owners, will match any wages on offer at Stamford Bridge in a bid to tempt the player back to Serie A, where he enjoyed a successful spell with Juventus.

The Spain striker scored 27 goals in 93 appearances for Juve, before returning to Real Madrid last summer. Despite scoring 17 times in 36 appearances this term, Morata is expected to seek a move after failing to become a regular under Zinedine Zidane.

Reports on Wednesday suggested Chelsea had ‘reached an agreement’ to sign Morata, though Milan’s interest in a player who has also been courted by Manchester United, may yet hinder Antonio Conte’s bid to capture the hitman.

The reports go on to suggest that Morata might actually prefer a return to Italy and amid other reports that the Spaniard is only Chelsea’s Plan B, with Romelu Lukaku their top target.

AND THE REST

Reported Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea target Franck Kessie is on the brink of finalising a €28million move to Roma (Gazetta dello Sport)

Besiktas midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup is being watched by Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach, Schalke, Hannover, Stuttgart and Wolfsburg, while Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, West Ham, Southampton and West Ham are also keen (CNN Turk)

Barcelona will wait before deciding whether to re-sign Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu, says the Catalan club’s sporting director (Premium Sport)

Roma are close to finalising a free transfer swoop for Manchester City winger Jesus Navas after officials flew to England for talks. The Spain international is also wanted by former club Sevilla, but Roma’s offer of €3m a season is far beyond what the Andalusians wish to pay (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has met with super-agent Jorge Mendes with Real Madrid’s Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez the topic of discussions. Inter hope to seal a €60m deal ahead of fellow suitors Manchester United (Gazetta dello Sport)

Mateo Musacchio: Reportedly wanted by Chelsea

AC Milan has agreed personal terms with Argentine defender Mateo Musacchio, with the defender moving from Villarreal for an €18m fee this summer (Gazetta dello Sport)