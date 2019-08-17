Man Utd could lose a big-name star before the European transfer window shuts with Inter poised to swoop, while Daniel Sturridge is heading for a lucrative move, according to Saturday’s European papers.

INTER PLAN SWOOP FOR ALEXIS AFTER STRIKER SNUB

Inter Milan are expected to make a firm push to sign Alexis Sanchez in the coming days, claim reports in Italy.

Antonio Conte is scouring the market for another new striker this summer, despite landing Romelu Lukaku earlier this month, and had hoped to bring in Edin Dzeko.

However, the Bosnian’s decision to accept a new deal at Roma has closed that avenue – and Gianluca Di Marzio reckons Sanchez heads Inter’s wishlist.

United are looking to push the Chilean out of the exit door – despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s claims to the contrary on Friday – but any deal must include an obligation to buy.

The report claims Conte is also considering Fernando Llorente, Ante Rebic and Arkadiusz Milik.

But Tuttosport also claims Conte is most keen on exploring a deal for Sanchez, in the belief United could allow him to move on without a fee this summer.

And while Inter would need United to supplement Sanchez’s salary for the season, they hope they can reunite the player with Lukaku on the promise of an obligation to buy the Chilean.

Monaco have emerged as favourites to sign Daniel Sturridge, who is a free agent after leaving Liverpool (L’Equipe)

Barcelona have stuck a €20m fee on Arturo Vidal’s head as both PSG and Inter Milan weigh up a summer swoop for the Chilean midfielder (Sport)

Napoli and Inter Milan are in talks over a swap deal that would see Arkadiusz Milik head to the San Siro and controversial striker Mauro Icardi move in the other direction (Sky Italia)

Eden Hazard’s injury, which will leave the forward out of action for three or four weeks, is the result of a difficult pre-season campaign at Real Madrid (AS)

Xherdan Shaqiri is considering his future at Liverpool if he does not get more game time (Langenthaler Tagblatt)

Hirving Lozano will complete a five-year deal at Napoli this weekend and will cost a fee of €42m from PSV (Eindhovens Dagblad)

Fiorentina have joined Parma and Atalanta in the race to sign unwanted AC Milan full-back Diego Laxalt (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says he is happy to have midfielder James Rodriguez, 28, in his squad, with the Colombian having recently been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu (AS)

Former Barcelona forward Hristo Stoichkov has warned the club against re-signing Neymar this summer, saying it would be like a “bomb” in the dressing room (Univision)

Inter Milan defender Dalbert doesn’t want to move to Fiorentina and is instead pushing for a return to French side Nice (Corriere dello Sport)

Valencia manager Marcelino García Toral rejected the chance to sign 23-year-old Portuguese striker Andrè Silva from Milan this summer, despite his reduced €20m asking price (Tuttosport)

Bayern Munich have paid €30m to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan – with the deal set to become permanent with a further €70m payment next summer (various)

Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has turned down an offer from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in order to stay with the Bianconeri for another season (L’Equipe)

Atletico Madrid are considering a €55m move for Napoli midfielder Allan in the coming days (Tuttosport)

Ernesto Valverde has told Antoine Griezmann he needs to get more involved after questioning his display in Barcelona’s defeat at Athletic Bilbao on Friday (Sport)

AC Milan have lined up the signing of Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier, with Andrea Conti on the brink of a move to Werder Bremen (Calciomercato)

Zinedine Zidane has seemingly drawn a halt to Real Madrid’s pursuits of Paul Pogba and Neymar, while showing a change of heart over Gareth Bale (Marca)