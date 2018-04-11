Euro Paper Talk: Inter v Liverpool for €82m midfield duo

Inter Milan are interested in a pair of Liverpool targets, whilst Manchester United are ready to cash in on a £100m star in a move that is sure to upset fans, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

INTER ENTER CHASE FOR PAIR OF LIVERPOOL TARGETS

Inter Milan have joined the race for a pair of reported Liverpool targets, according to the latest news from Italy.

The Nerazzurri will look to strengthen their midfield in the summer should they qualify for the Champions League.

Calciomercato.com claims that as soon as the situations surrounding loan duo Joao Cancelo and Rafinha are sorted, Inter will attempt to sign one more midfielder.

Both Kevin Strootman and Nicolo Barella are reportedly on their radar, and both players have recently been linked with Liverpool.

Strootman has a €32million release clause included in his current deal, while Cagliari star Barella has no release clause.

However, the latest reports claim Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini has slapped a €50m price tag on the promising young midfielder.

LIVERPOOL TARGET ALLISON WILL NOT LEAVE ROMA THIS SUMMER

Roma president James Pallotta has moved to ease the club’s fans worries that £65million-rated goalkeeper Allison will leave the club in the near future.

Pallotta oversaw his side complete a remarkable comeback on Tuesday night, as they defeated Barcelona 3-0 at Stadio Olimpico to progress to the Champions League semi-final on away goals.

Allison’s current contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2021, but it has been heavily speculated that a big bid will be made by a number of European giants to poach the Brazilian away from the Italian club.

The likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid have been heavily tipped to make a move for the Brazilian custodian but when asked about Alisson’s future, Pallotta said: “Why should he leave?

“He has a contract for a while, I love him, I never wanted to sell him when they were talking about it two years ago, I thought he was great and he’s showing how good he is.”

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

UNITED READY TO CASH IN ON RASHFORD

Jose Mourinho is ready to sanction the surprise sale of Marcus Rashford this summer, according to reports in the Spanish media.

With both Rashford and Anthony Martial both seeing their first-team chances impacted this summer by the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in January, it is believed one of the players could be allowed to move on.

And according to Don Balon, the Portuguese coach is ready to push Rashford towards the exit door as he believes the striker would attract a larger fee than his teammate – with a switch to Real Madrid being touted.

The report suggests the sale of Rashford could earn them as much as a £100million windfall – with Mourinho ready to invest the money in strengthening his central defence and central midfield.

However, the sale of Rashford would unlikely go down well with United’s faithful, with the homegrown talent a favourite of their supporters.

Real are in the market for new strikers this summer and it’s claimed they have long admired Rashford and will make the move if United give them any indication they are willing to sell.

It was indicated on Tuesday that the England striker is becoming frustrated by ‘bit-part’ role under Mourinho and could seek a move if the situation does not improve.

Martial, meanwhile, also remains in a state of flux with the Frenchman also being sidelined by the signing of Alexis Sanchez in January.

The former Monaco man has reportedly laid down his requirements about staying at Old Trafford beyond this season, with five clubs all linked with his signature.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

AND THE REST

Chelsea and Spurs target Jann-Fiete Arp, rated in the £25million bracket, will be allowed to leave Hamburg this summer if the side are relegated from the Bundesliga (Bild)

Inter have been given fresh hope of securing a permanent €35million deal for Barcelona star Rafinha (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester City outcast Yaya Toure has been linked with a summer move to Fenerbahce (Takvim)

Arsenal have made an approach to sign Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez and are willing to meet his £130m release clause (AS)

RB Leipzig and Napoli are competing to sign upcoming West Ham forward Marcus Browne (Kicker)

Manchester City have agreed a £174.5m (€200m) summer deal to sign Pep Guardiola’s “ideal player” Sergio Busquests, with his wages expected to be £180,000 a week (Don Balon)

Arsenal will launch a €40million move for long-term target Karim Benzema this summer, with the potential arrival of the France striker leaving Alexandre Lacazette facing an early exit from north London (El Confidencial)

Manchester City and Juventus target Isco is expected to leave Real Madrid this summer but his destination is undecided (Don Balon)

Juventus will open talks with Real Madrid over a double deal to sign Mateo Kovacic and Isco just as soon as their Champions League tie has been decided (Corriere di Torino)

Gareth Bale has bought a house in England and has opted for a return to Tottenham this summer (Don Balon)

Manchester United target Samuel Umtiti still has no official new contract offer on the table from Barcelona – enhancing talk he could move on this summer (RAC1)

Lionel Messi turned on both Umtiti and Jordi Alba after their surprise exit to Roma, with reports suggesting the Argentine claimed the France defender was ‘distracted’ by talk of interest from Man Utd (Diario Gol)

Benfica are expecting a call from Besiktas over the permanent transfer of Talisca. The Brazilian has also been linked with Man Utd, Liverpool and Wolves (A Bola)

Celta Vigo are targeting a summer move for Huddersfield Town’s Danish midfielder Philip Billing (Onda Deportiva Galicia Sur)

Andres Iniesta admitted he might have played his last Champions League match after Barcelona’s shock quarter-final exit to Roma (Marca)

Memphis Depay, Domenico Berardi and Jose Maria Callejon head AC Milan’s summer shopping list (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid have agreed a €5m deal to sign teenager Ramon de Araujo Siqueira from Fluminense (Marca)

Fernando Torres is most likely to head to the USA when his contract at Atletico Madrid ends this summer. The former Liverpool man has also been linked with Newcastle and Celtic (Marca)

Reports in Spain claim that some of Philippe Coutinho’s team-mates have been left disappointed with his start at Barcelona (Diario Gol)

Juventus are ready to open talks with Chelsea after being given an indication that the Blues are prepared to sell Alvaro Morata after just one season (Corriere dello Sport)

Former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini has declared an interest in becoming part of the coaching set-up for the Italy national side (Sky Italia)

Reported Real Madrid-target Reiss Nelson is set to sign a renewal to his contract with Arsenal (Diario AS)

Atletico Madrid are keen on bringing Juan Bernat back to Spain, with the left-back reportedly unhappy at Bayern Munich (AS)

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic could be the next big name from Europe to head to China (Tuttosport)

Unai Emery is being linked with Real Sociedad if he is, as expected, replaced as PSG coach this summer (France Football)

Juventus have set a 10-day deadline to land Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele after growing irked waiting for Emre Can (Tuttosport)

Bas Dost wants to leave Sporting Lisbon this summer, with the Dutch striker linked with a move back to the Bundesliga to join Borussia Monchengladbach, while Newcastle are also interested (Record)