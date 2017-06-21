Euro Paper Talk: Barca want Man Utd target; Real man valued at €15m

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is edging closer to an exit, while Juventus have moved in for a Man Utd defender, all in today’s European papers.

PSG READY WITH €150M RONALDO BID

French sports daily L’Equipe reports that Paris Saint-Germain will put a bid on the table today for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar was reported to be unhappy with his treatment in Spain after being accused of tax evasion and told Real Madrid he wanted to leave the country.

Real president Florentino Perez skirted around questions surrounding the player on Monday, but said there were no offers for any of the club’s players.

Manchester United and PSG have been linked with a move for Ronaldo, but Jose Mourinho is believed to be not keen on signing the player after the two fell out during his time in Madrid.

PSG are keen though and the report claims they will make an offer in the region of €150m.

JAMES GIVES MILAN THE COLD SHOULDER

Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez is holding out for a move to Manchester United after turning down AC Milan, claims a report.

Reports suggested the 25-year-old was close to a move to Milan after Real had accepted a €60m offer from the Rossoneri.

But, according to Don Balon this morning, James himself has rejected that offer stating that he wants to go to Old Trafford this summer.

The Colombia star failed to play regularly under Zinedine Zidane last season and he is believed to be available in Madrid.

Real president Florentino Perez has agreed to his sale and the report claims that United still remain in pole position, although they are yet to make an offer for the player.

Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan are both now understood to have canned their interest in the player, leaving United with a clear run at signing him

AND THE REST…

Jorge Mendes met with representatives of Barcelona on Tuesday to discuss the potential signing of Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo and Benfica and right-back and Man Utd target Nelson Semedo (Marca)

Barcelona have enquired about Espanyol youngster Aaron Martin (RAC-1)

Besiktas have made an offer for striker Olivier Giroud and Arsenal man says: “I would join.” (Haberturk)

Dani Alves has asked to leave Juventus, chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juan Cuadrado who is being linked with a move to Arsenal does not want to leave Juventus (Calciomercato)

Serie A champions Juventus have made their move to try to sign 27-year-old Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Manchester City are monitoring young Genoa striker Pietro Pellegri, 16. (Calciomercato)

Juventus will offer Colombian midfielder Juan Cuadrado to Paris Saint-Germain in exchange for Man Utd target Blaise Matuidi (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci has said that reports suggesting he had a furious half-time bust-up with team-mate Paulo Dybala in last month’s Champions League Final are rubbish (various)

Douglas Costa’s proposed move from Bayern Munich to Juventus is on hold until the German club find a replacement (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid value striker Mariano at €15m. Unnamed English sides are interested (£13.2m) (Marca)

Gerard Deulofeu’s agent says it is “extremely difficult” for him to be an AC Milan player again next season (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Barcelona are set to sign Brazil midfielder Lucas Lima, 26, who is out of contract at Santos in December (Fox Sports Radio)

Milan are short in their valuation of €10m Juventus goalkeeper Neto. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Sevilla are closing in on the signing of Man City striker Nolito, according to the Spanish club’s president (various)

Former Bayern Munich boss Ottmar Hitzfeld says Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez would make the Bundesliga champions “a better team.” (Sport Bild)

Wesley Sneijder could be the next European football star to head to MLS and Montreal Impact (Sportx)

Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic wants Andrea Belotti’s situation resolving ASAP (Sky Italia)

Mourinho wants Perisic to join Manchester United by mid July (La Gazzetta dello Sport)