Euro Paper Talk: Juve keen to take Barca man; Spurs target set for new deal

Juventus are in talks with Barcelona over forward’s availability, while a Spurs target is set to sign a new deal according to Friday’s European papers.

Inter eye Liverpool defender

Inter Milan are chasing a new central defender this summer, and have already been linked with Arsenal’s Shkrodan Mustafi and Man City’s Eliaquim Mangala.

According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool’s Mamadou Sakho has also been shortlisted by the Serie A giants.

The Italian paper claims that Inter would prefer to sign either Mustafi or Mangala, but Sakho is still an option for new coach Luciano Spalletti.

Journalist Matteo Pedrosi stated on Thursday that Inter tried to take Sakho on loan, but Liverpool again rejected the offer and will only let him leave for €30m (£27.7m).

However, Liverpool are struggling to find suitors at that price tag, so they may have to either lower expectations or consider loan bids.

Man Utd agree loan deal

Jose Mourinho has agreed to allow Andreas Pereira to join Valencia on loan, according to reports from Spain.

Super Deporte claim that the Portuguese has allowed the Belgium-born midfielder to move to La Liga this summer.

Pereira spent last season on loan at Granada, where he impressed by scoring five goals in 35 appearances.

While Peter Lim (Valencia’s owner) has managed to convince Mourinho, he now has to convince Manchester United as a club.

The Brazil U23 star is just one more ‘yes’ away from moving to the Mestalla – and that remaining approval must come from Old Trafford chiefs.

And the rest…

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he would not stand in the way of letting Liverpool target Renato Sanches leave

Juventus and Barcelona are in talks over the signing of Andre Gomes (Tuttosport)

Inter have made an offer to sign Sampdoria star Patrick Schick although Sampdoria have only accepted Roma’s bid (Various)

Barcelona are said to be closing in on a deal for Angel di Maria. A €50m transfer fee plus variables is believed to be enough for Paris Saint-Germain to sell, while the player has been offered a four-year contract (Diario AS)

Emre Mor has been the subject of Everton transfer talk this summer, but the young Turkish winger could be about to join Real Betis (Estadio Deportivo)

Barcelona are reported to have completed the signature of Ousmane Dembele (L’Equipe)

Former Manchester City player Geronimo Rulli may join Napoli as they prepare for the possibility of Jose Reina departing (Di Marzio)

While Juventus and Liverpool are interested, Inter Milan are reportedly leading the chase for Benedikt Howedes’ signature (Bild)

Serge Aurier is set to join Tottenham. The Premier League side have agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for the right-back, while they have also agreed personal terms with the player

Juventus are believed to have held talks with Andre Gomes, but are yet to agree a deal with Barcelona for the Portuguese midfielder (Tuttosport)

Bayer Leverkusen are hoping to sign Argentina international Lucas Alario (Bild)

Tottenham target Suso could be set to extend his contract with AC Milan (Di Marzio)

With Ousmane Dembele set to join Barcelona, Dortmund have lined up Bordeaux’s Malcom as his replacement in attack (Bild)