Euro Paper Talk: Juve name €150m price for Man Utd target; Mbappe’s Real snub

Juventus have named their price for one Manchester United target, while Kylian Mbappe has revealed why he snubbed Real Madrid, all in Wednesday’s European papers.

MAN UTD TOLD DYBALA PRICE

Manchester United are reportedly interested in making a move for Juventus star Paulo Dybala, whose days in Turin are numbered.

This is according to Calciomercato.com, who claim that Jose Mourinho is looking to find a playmaker to Zlatan Ibrahimovic for next season.

The Red Devils completed what was at the time a world-record move to bring back former midfielder Paul Pogba, and he Jose will have to break the bank again to bring in Dybala.

Juventus have told executives at Old Trafford that they will not release Dybala for anything less than €150million, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport claims United have put an offer of €68m on the table for Dybala, but they believe Juve will not consider a sale and will block any move the English club makes.

AND THE REST

Ernesto Valverde has asked Barcelona to push on with providing him with reinforcements. Philippe Coutinho is still their top target, but they would also move for Yerry Mina of Palmeiras and Matthijs De Ligt of Ajax if they can’t land the Liverpool playmaker (AS)

Unhappy with life at Zenit St Petersburg, Roberto Mancini could leave Russia and return to Italy as coach of AC Milan (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Kylian Mbappe has admitted he spoke to Real Madrid in the summer regarding a permanent move, but he chose Paris Saint-Germain because it is his hometown club (Marca)

Inter Milan believe moves for Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Javier Pastore would represent a dream January window (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are interested in securing a move for AC Milan man Hakan Calhanoglu this winter (Bild)

Looking to raise around €80m to keep Financial Fair Play at bay, PSG have named their price for left-back Layvin Kurzawa. It is believed the Ligue 1 side would let him leave for anything around €25million (L’Equipe)

Huddersfield boss, David Wagner, has admitted Bundesliga clubs have approached him in the past about a move, but life in Yorkshire is too exciting to think about leaving for Germany just yet. However, the right moment could appear in the future (Suddeutsche Zeitung)

Barcelona are keen to offload Arda Turan and the former Arsenal transfer target has been linked with a move to Besiktas, but any deal with the Turkish club has been played down by their president, saying they already have players in his position (Marca)