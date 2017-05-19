Euro Paper Talk: Juve out of race for Liverpool target; Carrasco duel

Juventus are no longer in the running for a Bayern Munich star, while Juve are reportedly ready to challenge Man United for an Atletico Madrid attacker, according to Friday’s European papers.

JUVE ENTER RACE FOR MAN UNITED TARGET

Juventus are reportedly ready to challenge Manchester United for Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco.

The winger is said to have a €110m release clause in his contract, with Atletico refusing to let the player leave for anything less than that.

The 23-year-old Belgium international has scored 14 goals in 59 La Liga appearances for the Spanish giants since moving from Monaco for €20million in 2015.

United boss Jose Mourinho is looking to revamp his midfield ahead of next season, while Carrasco’s versatility can also see him play as an attacker in a front three.

Talks have already taken place between Juve and Atletico but a deal has yet to be struck, according to Calciomercato, via Tuttosport.

UNITED SET TO SIGN ESPANYOL STARLET

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal for highly-rated Espanyol midfielder Arnau Puigmal.

The midfielder, who was born in 2001, is currently part of Espanyol’s youth team and has been described as a physical midfielder, who can play in a number of positions, according to the report in Sport.

Puigmal has plenty of pedigree, having being named the MVP at the Mediterranean International Cup last month.

United are looking to boost their Academy in the hope of bringing through more youngsters who can eventually transition into the first team.

AND THE REST

Juventus have pulled out of the race to sign Bayern Munich play-maker Douglas Costa, who remains a top target for Liverpool (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

​Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain is a shock €100M target for Manchester United and Chelsea (Le Foot)

Inter Milan have joined Arsenal and Juventus in the race to sign Lyon’s 22-year-old midfielder Corentin Tolisso (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United have made contact with Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan over a possible summer switch (Gazzetta dello Sport)



Roma star Leandro Paredes is a target for Serie A champions elect Juventus (Tuttosport)

Marseille are interested in taking Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma on loan next season (L’Equipe)

Inter striker Andrea Pinamonti, a summer target for Chelsea and Tottenham, has signed a new deal at the San Siro (Calciomercato)



Reports from Spain suggest that Liverpool has entered the race to sign Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe (various)

Lazio captain Lucas Biglia, a target for Chelsea, is close to extending his stay in the Italian capital



Raphael Varane has confirmed his desire to stay at Real Madrid for several years to come (RealMadridtv)

Former Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado is a target for Turkish outfit Trabzonspor