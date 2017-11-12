Euro Paper Talk: Juve to rival Man Utd for Spurs star; Barca eye Ajax ace

Juventus are set to rival Manchester United for a Tottenham defensive star, while Barcelona are looking to land a highly-rated Ajax youngster, according to Sunday’s European papers.

JUVE SET TO RIVAL MAN UTD FOR TOTTENHAM DEFENDER

Juventus are expected to rival Manchester United for Tottenham defender Danny Rose next summer.

The Serie A champions are expected to offload Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro to Chelsea in 2018 and will turn their attentions to the England man, according to reports coming out of Europe.

The 27-year-old has been a long-term target for United and it looked as if his Spurs future was in doubt after he criticised the club for not paying the going rate for their top stars.

However, after recovering from an injury that sidelined him for nine months, Rose is now back in action for club and country and seems to have made up with Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

But speculation is likely to continue over the defender’s future, given his previous issues with the north London club, and it would appear that United will face a battle to eventually get their man.

AND THE REST

Barca will try to sign Ajax’s 18-year-old centre-back Matthijs de Ligt in January (Muuno Deportivo)

Juventus will be looking for a new right-back in the summer, with Man Utd’s Matteo Darmian and Arsenal star Hector Bellerin both on their radar (Tuttosport)

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires will start training with Inter Milan from December ahead of a January switch (Corriere dello Sport)

Javier Mascherano has suggested he is ready to leave Barcelona next summer, amid reported interest in him from Juventus, PSG and former club Liverpool

PSG winger Angel Di Maria has made it clear he wishes to sign for Barcelona (Don Balon)

Neymar has hit back at stories which claim he wants to leave PSG and seal a shock return to Barcelona. The Brazilian also said reports that he has fallen out with Unai Emery and Edinson Cavani are also not true (La Parisian)

Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez is ready to force through a move away from Atletico Madrid after Juventus joined Arsenal and Manchester United in the hunt for his services (Tuttosport)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s agent has dismissed reports the Manchester United and Manchester City target could leave in January

AC Milan are the latest club to show interest in Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka. That’s despite Germany’s assistant boss Oliver Bierhoff saying the player is set to move to England (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter Milan are tracking Boca Juniors youngster Gonzalo Maroni (Calciomercato)

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is a PSG transfer target, but the Brazilian has asked the Reds to turn down any approach from the Parisians as he still harbours hope of sealing a move to Barcelona (Sport)

Mesut Ozil is likely to reject any overtures from Atletico Madrid in a bid to seal a move to Manchester United (Bild)

Barcelona will move for Lyon’s Nabil Fekir if they fail again to sign Coutinho (Marca)

Bayern Munich playmaker Thiago Alcantara has opened the door to a potential return to Barcelona (Catalunya Radio)

Atletico Madrid are set to be thwarted in their efforts to sign Ander Herrera on the cheap, with Manchester United poised to take up a 12-month option on his deal (AS)

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says nobody can have any doubts over Diego Simeone, who he says is “untouchable” at the club (Diario Gol)

Napoli are chasing Atletico Madrid full-back Sime Vrsaljko (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona defender Aleix Vidal is a target for Roma in January (Corriere dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid are looking to Gianluigi Donnarumma as a replacement for goalkeeper Jan Oblak (Don Balon)

Werder Bremen will leave caretaker boss Florian Kohfeldt in charge until after the winter break (Bild)

Napoli are still hoping to make a move on Real Madrid for midfielder Mateo Kovacic (Corriere dello Sport)

Former AC Milan sporting director Adriano Galliani is set to be offered a place on Real Madrid’s board of directors (Milan Live)