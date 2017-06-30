Euro Paper Talk: Juve to up bid for Arsenal star; Man Utd target boost

A Manchester United and Juventus target is open to leaving Bayern Munich, while Juve are set to up their bid for an Arsenal star, according to Friday’s European papers.

MAN UTD TARGET SANCHES OPEN TO BAYERN EXIT

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches is reportedly open to leaving the club this summer as he looks for more playing time.

Manchester United and Juventus have both been strongly linked with a move for the 20-year-old, who joined Bayern from Benfica for €35million last summer.

The Portuguese starlet played a bit role for Bayern last season, only making 17 Bundesliga appearances, and according to Calciomercato that has led to him considering his future at the Allianz Arena.

Juve are said to be favourites to land Sanchez, given that they have been negotiating with Bayern over a potential move for Douglas Costa, and would favour a loan deal with an option to buy.

United would offer straight cash, however, as Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen all areas of his team ahead of next season.

RAFINHA OFFERED AS BELLERIN MAKEWEIGHT

Arsenal target Rafinha says his “future is open” amid rumours that he will be used as a makeweight in Barcelona’s bid to sign Hector Bellerin.

The versatile midfielder, who is currently sidelined as he recovers from a knee injury, has also been linked with Liverpool and Juventus, but according to Marca he could be used as part of a deal to lure Bellerin from The Emirates to the Nou Camp.

The player himself told Marca: “My future is open and only God knows what will happen.

“I am a Barcelona player and the most important thing now is to recover from my knee injury and then you will see what happens. All I can say is that everything is open.”

Those comments would certainly lead us to think that the Brazilian could be on his way this summer, and with Barca desperate to land Bellerin it could be a good deal all round.

AND THE REST

Juventus are ready to raise their offer to €8m in order to lure Wojciech Szczęsny from Arsenal (La Gazzetta dello Sport)



The agent of Thibaut Courtois has admitted that the Chelsea goalkeeper regularly meets with directors of Real Madrid (Sport)

Arsenal target Thomas Lemar is becoming one of Juventus’ primary transfer targets (Tuttosport)

AC Milan star winger Suso claims that some Champions League clubs are keen on signing in him, as Tottenham continue to be linked (Sky Sport)



Reported Barcelona and Chelsea target Marco Verratti has been encouraged not to return to PSG’s pre-season training on July 4 (Sport)

AC Milan are close to completing their sixth summer signing, with the rossoneri set to agree a deal for Andrea Conti with Atalanta (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan are interested in signing Juan Cuadrado, now that Juventus have set their sights on Mattia De Sciglio (Tuttosport)



Swansea City target Roque Mesa could instead be on his way to Atletico Madrid (AS)

Real Madrid defender Danilo is reported to have given his green light to move to Juventus (Tuttosport)

Juventus are looking to take Leonardo Spinazzola back to the club as Chelsea-bound Alex Sandro’s replacement (Tuttosport)



Inter Milan have asked Atletico Madrid about the availability of defender Jose Gimenez (AS)

Italian giants AC Milan have offered €20million for Bayer Leverkusen star Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkish Football)

Juventus have made Federico Bernardeschi their summer transfer priority ahead of Bayern star Douglas Costa (Gazzetta)



Torino have made an opening €15m bid to sign Genoa star Giovanni Simeone (Tuttosport)

PSG attacker Jean-Christophe Bahebeck is attrcting interest from Spanish outfit Real Betis (estadiodeportivo.com)

Valencia have confirmed they have reached an agreement to sell midfielder Enzo Perez to River Plate (Football Espana)