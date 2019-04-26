Euro Paper Talk: Juventus offer up two names to sweeten Pogba deal

Juventus have offered up two stars in a potential swap deal for Man Utd star Paul Pogba, while Tottenham are showing interest in a Nigerian forward, according to Friday’s European papers.

JUVE TO TEMPT MAN UTD WITH POGBA SWAP PROPOSAL

Juventus are reportedly ready to offer Paulo Dybala or Douglas Costa to sweeten any deal to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France star remains a major target for Juve, although the Italian giants also face stiff competition from Real Madrid for the 26-year-old.

For their part, it would seem that United are keen to keep hold of the player – with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitting on Friday that he expects the former Turin favourite to still be at Old Trafford next season.

However, Tuttosport claims that while Real are willing to offer Gareth Bale in any deal for Pogba, Juve are tempting United with a choice of Dybala and Costa – with the futures of both players still undecided in Italy.

United have been strongly linked with both players in the past, with perhaps Costa making more sense – given his ability to fill a need for United in an attacking wide role.

Dybala also remains a possibility, particularly given the latest reports that Barcelona have stepped up their efforts to try and sign Marcus Rashford for £100m.

AND THE REST

Mino Raiola has reportedly cancelled a meeting with Manchester United over a new contract for Paul Pogba, amidst Juventus and Real Madrid speculation (Football Italia)

Chelsea will look to Barcelona’s Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho, should they lose Eden Hazard this summer (El Confidencial)

Samuel Umtiti wants to remain at Barcelona beyond this summer and has told the club to reject offers for him (L’Equipe)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is ‘expected’ to leave the club in the summer and return to Italy, where Milan and Roma are interested in making him their next boss (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona want to sign Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford this summer and are prepared to pay €115m for his signature (Football Espana)

Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz wants to remain at the club next season, despite reports linking him with a loan move away from the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019-20 (Football Espana)

Antonio Conte is waiting before making a decision about the Roma job, PSG and Bayern also interested in the former Chelsea chief (Calciomercato)

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa and are willing to offer Edinson Cavani in exchange (Cadena Cope)

Real Madrid have turned down offers as high as €180 million (£155 million) for Marco Asensio, according to the player’s agent

Arsenal and Inter have joined the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes permanently this summer (El Mundo Deportivo)

James Rodriguez is expected to return to Real Madrid this summer after Bayern Munich decided against exercising their purchase clause (Kicker)

Manchester United’s Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku says it would be a “dream” to play in Italy (Sky Italia)

Barcelona and Real Madrid feel ‘used’ by the agent of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic over a potential transfer (Sport)

Tottenham are one of four sides interested in raiding Latvian side Spartaks for Nigerian forward Chikezie Miracle Nwaorisa (Calciomercato)

Serie A giants AC Milan are the latest club to show an interest in Liverpool forward Rafa Camacho (Record)

Leicester City are plotting a €20 million move to sign Atalanta forward Andrea Petagna

Quique Setien will remain Real Betis boss for their upcoming clash with Espanyol but his long-term future remains uncertain (El Mundo Deportivo)