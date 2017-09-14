Euro Paper Talk: Juventus put Chelsea star top of wishlist; Liverpool want Fiorentina talent

Juventus have identified a Chelsea star as part of an ambitious January swoop, while Liverpool are ready to battle Inter Milan and Napoli for an upcoming Italy U21 forward, according to Thursday’s European papers.

CHELSEA ATTACKER LINKED WITH JUVENTUS SWITCH

Massimiliano Allegri has told Juventus officials he wants to sign Chelsea’s Pedro this January.

After the Bianconeri’s convincing defeat to Barcelona, it’s claimed Allgeri is convinced that Juve need reinforcements this winter if they are to enjoy another successful season.

And according to Tiscali.it, Chelsea wide-man Pedro is top of Allegri’s wish-list.

The former Barcelona man moved to Chelsea for €20million in 2015 and has become one of the club’s most consistent performers under Antonio Conte, meaning the Blues would be loathe to lose him.

However, the Italian publication claims Juventus will go on an all out charm offensive to lure Pedro and ensure Allegri’s wish to sign the player materialises.

LIVERPOOL, INTER AND NAPOLI IN RUNNING TO SIGN FIORENTINA TALENT

Inter Milan and Liverpool have sounded out Fiorentina over the possibility of signing Federico Chiesa.

The 19-year-old has only made a handful of appearances for the Viola, but he is already emerging as a big talent, having scored three times and made two assists.

And the player, who can play on the wing or as an attacking midfielder, is emerging as a more and more relied-upon player in Stefano Pioli’s line-up.

Calciomercato claims the Nerazzurri have already asked Fioretina about the possibility of a January deal for the Italy Under-21 international, with Fiorentina responding by placing a €40million fee on his head.

And it’s believed that is unlikely to put off his suitors, with Liverpool and Napoli also believed to be weighing up a potential offer for the highly-rated teenager.

Fiorentina would be loathe to lose him, but it’s claimed a move would be of interest to the player, even at this embryonic stage of his career.

AND THE REST

Napoli are negotiating with Algerian full-back Faouzi Ghoulam over a new deal at the Stadio San Paolo amid fresh talk linking the player with Chelsea (Il Matino)

Andreas Pereira has no idea if there is a clause in his contract allowing him to return to Manchester United in January (Mundo Deportivo)

Eden Hazard has teased Real Madrid and Barcelona he could consider a future move to La Liga

Real Madrid have made Hazard and Man Utd’s David De Gea their top two targets next summer (Don Balon)

Real Madrid could rival Barcelona for the signature of Marseille youngster Maxime Lopez in the future. The star has also been linked with Liverpool and Man City in the pas (Sport)

Juventus are interested in signing Joaquin Ardain, who is known as the “little Cavani” in Uruguay. The player is also wanted by Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool and Porto (Calciomercato)

Barcelona will revive their interest in Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri in January and are ready to meet Nice’s €40m asking price (Sport)

Pepe insists he feels no sadness over his departure from Real Madrid earlier this year. The Portugal defender joined Besiktas on a free transfer during the summer (AS)

Timo Werner has admitted he could leave RB Leipzig next summer, saying there are 10 clubs he’s consider signing for (Bild)

Juventus are plotting a shock January move for Wales star Gareth Bale in a bid to beat Manchester United to his signature (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid are expected to complete the signing of 17-year-old Rodrigo Rodrigues from Novorizontino (AS)