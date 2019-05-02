Man Utd and Arsenal are alone in their pursuit of a €75m defender, while the Red Devils are nearing a €60m swoop for a PSG star, according to Thursday’s European papers.

ARSENAL V MAN UTD FOR €75M DEFENDER

Juventus have reportedly pulled out of the race to land Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, giving Arsenal and Manchester United a free run at the Frenchman.

Umtiti has slipped down the pecking order at Barcelona this season, due to injury problems and the form of summer signing Clement Lenglet, who has established himself as the first-choice partner for Gerard Pique.

Consequently, Umtiti could be ready to call time on his Barcelona career after three years at Camp Nou – but the Catalan club are not prepared to let him leave on the cheap.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has not hidden his admiration of Umtiti, claiming the ex-Lyon man would be someone he could “count on” to shore up their defence, while he has also been linked with Manchester United.

Now, Italian outlet Tuttosport suggest that it could be a straight shoot-out between the Premier League duo for Umtiti as Juve have ruled themselves out of the running.

The report goes on to state that the centre-half is valued at around €75million.

MAN UTD CLOSE IN ON DEAL FOR EDINSON CAVANI

Manchester United have taken a step closer to the signing of Edinson Cavani after reportedly holding talks with the player’s agent.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly looking at the Uruguayan as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who looks destined to move on this summer, with a move to Serie A in his sights.

And a deal for Cavani is said to be well down the line with Calciomercato reporting that United are willing to meet the €60m (£51.9m) asking price on the striker’s head.

The 32-year-old has netted an incredible 192 goals during his six seasons in Ligue 1 – and Solskjaer believes that, despite his advancing years, he can give the United attack more bite next season.

The Italian outlet claims talks are well down the line with the former Napoli striker’s agent and a big-money contract could soon be agreed.

And the the capture of Cavani is likely to speed up the exit of Lukaku, who has lost his place at United’s central striker since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho at the helm.

AND THE REST

Atletico Madrid are ‘one step away’ from completing the signing of FC Porto defender Felipe (Marca)

Patrik Schick’s agent has confirmed that the striker is staying at Roma but admitted next season will be make or break for his client (Idnes.cz)

Real Betis will not make the loan deal for Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese Rodriguez permanent (Le10 Sport)

Liverpool are considering a €50m move for Real Madrid midfielder enforcer Casemiro this summer (Don Balon)

Real Madrid and Liverpool have been told they will have to pay €70m to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic this summer (La Sexta)

Paris Saint-Germain are set to make a €50m offer for Ajax star Donny van de Beek – with his arrival set to prompt the exit of Julian Draxler to either Liverpool, Arsenal or Borussia Dortmund (Canal Plus)

Juventus will put their eggs into re-signing Paul Pogba this summer – and will, unlike Real Madrid, will match the wages he earns at Manchester United (Calciomercato)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has identified €15m-rated Strasbourg defender Kenny Lala as a summer transfer target (Le10 Sport)

Tottenham now lead the race to sign Juventus winger Douglas Costa after Manchester United cooled their interest (various)

Bernardo Silva says he is ignoring speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona and insists he is fully committed to Manchester City (Record)

Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado has quashed talk of a potential move to West Ham, Arsenal, Sevilla or AC Milan this summer by insisting he is “very happy” at Juventus (Sky Italia)

Chelsea are interested in signing Lille midfielder Thiago Mendes but face competition from Everton (Le10 Sport)

Inter and Luciano Spalletti are reported to want Napoli and Albania full-back Elseid Hysaj at San Siro next season (FCInter News)

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong admits he ‘does not expect’ to be a regular starter at Barcelona when he joins the club this summer (Sport)

Achraf Hakimi, currently in the middle of a two-season long loan deal at Borussia Dortmund, has admitted returning to parent club Real Madrid would be something of a dream (Marca)

Monaco are keen to sign midfielder Jean Michael Seri from relegated Fulham this summer (L’Equipe)

Manchester United scouts will take in Napoli’s home match with Cagliari this weekend – with €200m-rated duo Nicolo Barella and Kalidou Koulibaly in their sights (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Andrea Ranocchia thanked his “family” Inter Milan for handing him a contract extension (Inter TV)

Zinedine Zidane has instructed Real Madrid to sign Lyon full-back Ferland Mendy this summer (Marca)

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi has sent a message of support to former Real Madrid goal keeper Iker Casillas – after he suffered a heart attack during a training session on Wednesday afternoon (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid could delay trying to sign Christian Eriksen this summer – as they believe they could land him for nothing 12 months from now (various)

Inter Milan are keen on taking Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian back to Italy, with the English club ready to let him leave for less than £9m (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan’s on-loan Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 24, wants to return to Stamford Bridge – and not extend his stay at the Serie A giants – after suffering racist abuse in Italy. (La Republicca)