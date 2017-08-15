Euro Paper Talk: Juventus target Man Utd star; Atletico set Costa price

Juventus have turned their attentions to a Manchester United midfielder, while Atletico Madrid are ready to pay more than £40million to re-sign Diego Costa, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

JUVE TURN TO MAN UTD MIDFIELDER

Juventus are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, if they fail in a bid to land Blaise Matuidi.

Juve chief Massimo Allegri is looking to strengthen his midfield, with PSG star Matuidi his first choice but a report on Calciomercato claims that Allegri may even look to sign both players.

Fellaini has dropped further down United’s midfield pecking order following the arrival of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea and has also been strongly linked with a switch to Turkish outfit Galatasaray.

Juve are reportedly prepared to pay United around £22million for the 29-year-old, which would represent a loss of £5m on the £27m the Old Trafford club paid for Fellaini when he joined from Everton in 2013.

ATLETICO READY TO LAUNCH COSTA BID

Atletico Madrid are reportedly prepared to spend over £40million to try and seal a return for striker Diego Costa to the club.

The 28-year-old has been exiled for the Blues first-team squad after failing out with boss Antonio Conte and is desperate to move back to Spain.

However, Costa has been on an extended summer break in Brazil and has been ordered back by Chelsea to get himself fit for any potential move.

Atletico are keen to bring the player back and have even prepared a detailed fitness plan to get him back in shape, but their main issue is that they cannot sign any players until January of next year due to a transfer ban imposed by Fifa.

That ‘minor detail’ leaves Costa’s future up in the air and Chelsea with an unfit player their manager does not want.

BARCA FINALLY GET THEIR WING MAN

Barcelona have reportedly had a £90million bid accepted by Borussia Dortmund for French midfielder Ousmane Dembele.

The Catalan giants have been chasing the Dortmund winger since they sold Neymar to PSG in a record deal and now look to have got their man.

Dembele has been suspended by the Bundesliga outfit since declaring his interest to move to La Liga but seems to have finally got his wish.

Catalan publication Sport claims that the two clubs have reached an agreement for the 20-year-old, with Barca said to be ready to make the payment in full after they banked £198m for Neymar earlier this month.

The player himself has already agreed personal terms, although there are still said to be some bonuses worth £27m to be discussed between the two clubs.

Dembele’s imminent arrival at the Nou Camp will not put an end to talk of Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho also heading to Spain, as Barca had always intended to try and sign both players.

SPURS, SERIE A DUO AGREE TERMS FOR PSG STAR

Serge Aurier has reportedly agreed terms with Tottenham, Juventus and Inter Milan as he looks to leave Paris Saint-Germain before the transfer window closes.

The Ivory Coast right-back had agreed to leave PSG before the start of their pre-season but legal issues were holding up his exit as the player continues his appeal against being convicted of attacking a police officer last year.

L’Equipe claims that Spurs, who are after a new right-back after Kyle Walker’s move to Manchester City, are in the running along with Juve and Inter for the player’s signature after all three agreed personal terms with the 24-year-old.

Aurier, who has won 41 international caps, would certainly provide strong competition for Kieran Trippier at Tottenham, although youngster Kyle Walker-Peters looked impressive on his Premier League debut in the win at Newcastle last weekend and may well negate the need to bring in a new right-back at all.

AND THE REST

Arsenal have made contact with Real Madrid to propose a dramatic swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez and Karim Benzema (Don Balon)

Turkish Super League giants Galatasaray have reignited interest in Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini (Turkish Football)



Kylian Mbappe spoke with a number of managers interested in signing him, including Arsene Wenger, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, before deciding his future was with PSG (L’Equipe)

Roma will turn their attentions to Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado if they fail to land Riyad Mahrez from Leicester (Il Messaggero)

Alex Sandro remains on Chelsea’s radar, despite Juventus insisting the player is not for sale (Gianluca Di Marzio)



Inter Milan and Valencia are working on an exchange deal for unsettled midfielder Geoffrey Kondogia, with Chelsea target Joao Cancelo moving to Italy (Sky Sport)

Valencia appear to have switched their interest from Arsenal defender Gabriel to Inter Milan centre-back Jeison Murillo (Superdeporte)

AC Milan are ready to make a new bid for Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Julian Draxler is confident he still forms part of PSG’s plans despite Neymar’s arrival (Sport Bild)



Inter Milan are chasing Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala (Corriere dello Sport)

Brighton and Birmingham are chasing Lille striker Eder (L’Equipe)

Carlos Bacca has said goodbye to his AC Milan team-mates ahead of a move to Villarreal (Tuttosport)

Galatasaray have signed winger Sofiane Feghouli from West Ham for £4million on a five-year deal



Norwich forward Nelson Oliveira claims not to know anything about Wolves transfer links (Record)

A number of clubs across Europe are interested in Atletico Madrid’s out-of-favour striker Luciano Vietto (Marca)

Genoa striker Giovanni Simeone, a summer target for Tottenham, is closing in on a move to Fiorentina (La Nazione)



Former Fulham left-back Kostas Stafylidis could be set for a move to Hamburg (Bild)

Fiorentina have announced the capture of Portuguese wide man Gil Bastiao Dias from Monaco (Calciomercato)