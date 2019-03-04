Arsenal have an ace card in the race to sign a Roma attacker, while Liverpool are reported to be heading the chase to bring Isco to the Premier League, according to Monday’s European papers.

ARSENAL KEEN TO MAKE NEW UNDER SWOOP

Arsenal are planning a fresh attempt to lure Cengiz Under to the club from Roma this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Gunners are looking to add more width to their attack this summer and were linked with a swoop for the Turkey star during January.

While his €50m asking price proved prohibitive then, Arsenal now hope to finance the deal by offloading Mesut Ozil in the summer – and believe they could have the ace card to convince the 21-year-old to move to north London.

Calciomercato claims the imminent appointment of Monchi as sporting director could help convince the player to move, given the Spaniard was also the man who convinced him to move to the Italian capital in the first place.

Furthermore, Roma could also be forced to sacrifice one of their big-name players should they miss out on a place in the top four this season, with coach Eusebio Di Francesco under increasing pressure at the Olimpic Stadium.

Roma have been forced to balance the books in previous summers with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Alisson, Marquinhos and Erik Lamela all being sold to finance further signings – and there’s a growing belief Under could be the next man out.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!

LIVERPOOL LEAD THREE CLUBS IN RACE TO SIGN ISCO

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Isco this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The playmaker looks set to leave Real Madrid this summer and according to Tuttosport, Liverpool lead the likes of Juventus, Manchester City and Manchester United to sign the talented Spaniard for a fee of around €80m.

Isco has seen his game time restricted this season, having fallen out with current manager Santiago Solari and it seems the LaLiga giants are ready to cash in on him to help fund their summer rebuilding programme.

Juventus were thought to be leading the race but they have prioritised the signing of Marcelo from Real instead, according to the Italian paper, leaving Liverpool as the favourites to sign Isco.

Man Utd and City have also been touted with an interest, but City would prefer to sign a long-term replacement for Fernandinho, while United are targeting a new centre half and possibly a winger this summer.

Klopp, however, remains in the market to sign a new No 10 to replace Philippe Coutinho and it’s said the Reds would have no trouble spending the €80m required to lure Isco from the Bernabeu.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!

AND THE REST

Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez has been encouraged to join Bayern Munich this summer, by France international teammate Benjamin Pavard, who is also heading to Bavaria (Telefoot)

Alvaro Morata has spoken of his happiness at Atletico Madrid after netting twice in their 2-0 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday (BeIn Sports)

Manchester City will soon hand Bernardo Silva a new six-year deal to fend off interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid (A Bola)

Arsenal have contacted Benfica about a summer move for one of the Bundesliga’s top scorers, Luka Jovic, who is valued at around €35m by his parent club (Marca)

Inter Milan will not take up their option to buy Cedric at the end of the Southampton right-back’s spell with the club and will instead target Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian (Tuttosport)

Former Barcelona forward Neymar has again opened up on speculation that he could move to Real Madrid in the future after confirming anyone in the game would want to play for the LaLiga giants (Esporte Spectacular)

AC Milan refused to be deterred in their efforts to sign Nice star Allan Saint-Maximin, despite learning his contract has been extended to 2022 and the fact he comes with a €35m valuation (Calciomercato)

Jose Mourinho says he is flattered by reports linking his with a move back to Real Madrid, and claims the club’s players are not happy under the current regime (BeIn Sports)

EXCLUSIVE: Burnley, Crystal Palace and Celtic are all in the trail of Norwegian youngster Emil Bohinen, we can reveal.

Andrea Pirlo is reportedly in talks to become the next coach of Juventus’ Under-23 team (Corriere della Sera)

Former Fiorentina boss Paulo Sousa reportedly remains in pole position to replace Eusebio Di Francesco at Roma (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Samper has joined J League side Vissel Kobe on a four year contract (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus have plans in place to bring former manager Antonio Conte back to Turin – while Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will also be in their sights should they need to replace Massimiliano Allegri (Corriere dello Sport)

La Liga side Celta Vigo have confirmed that former Villarreal manager Fran Escriba will replace head coach Miguel Cardoso until the end of the season

Manchester United are set to meet the entourage of Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes, with Chelsea, Liverpool and AC Milan interested as well (A Bola)

Liverpool remain in the hunt to sign Timo Werner this summer, despite claims the RB Leipzig star is close to agreeing a switch to Bayern Munich

AC Milan will not be chasing AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao during the summer transfer window (Calciomercato)