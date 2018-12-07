Euro Paper Talk: Klopp aims to break 16-year truce with shock £25m midfield signing; Man Utd, Chelsea set for defensive target blow

Jurgen Klopp has been left impressed by an Everton midfielder, while Manchester United and Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of a Juventus star, according to Friday’s European papers.

KLOPP EYES SHOCK MIDFIELD RECRUIT

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could break an 16-year-long truce and make a move for an Everton man, according to a report.

The Wistle claims that the German has cast his eyes upon midfielder Andre Gomes, who is currently on a season-long loan at the Toffees from Barcelona.

Gomes followed Yerry Mina to Merseyside in the summer, becoming the third player to swap the Catalan giants for Goodison Park this summer.

Everton will pay £2.02million to borrow the Portugal international for the season, with the Toffees covering the entire cost of his salary.

Gomes would be the first player since Abel Xavier in 2002 to trade blue for red on Merseyside should a deal be completed. The midfielder has apparently impressed Klopp with a string of impressive displays, one of which he saw first hand during Sunday’s Merseyside Derby. It is believed that Gomes is valued at £25m by the Catalan giants and has been told he has no future at the Nou Camp. While a permanent switch to Everton remains an option, it is believed that the player is looking to test himself more with a move to one of the Premier League’s top six clubs.

AND THE REST

Guangzhou Evergrande are targeting an ambitious move for Barcelona attacker Malcom (Directv Sports)

Barcelona and Manchester City could miss out on the signing of Frenkie de Jong as it’s claimed Paris Saint-Germain are now considered favourites to land his signature (Sport)

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez has emerged as January target for Arsenal, as club boss Unai Emery looks to reinforce his current squad (Don Balon)

Man Utd and Chelsea have been dealt a transfer blow as Juventus ace Alex Sandro is reportedly set to sign a new contract with the Turin giants (Various)

Chelsea are reportedly eager to snap up Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj in January, and his agent has suggested that it’s certainly possible

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has identified Edinson Cavani as a major January target after growing frustrated with Karim Benzema (Don Balon)

Marseille target Alberto Moreno is in no hurry to resolve his future and make a switch from Liverpool to the Ligue 1 outfit (Le10 Sport)

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has identified Maxi Gomez as the solution to his striker problems with Diego Costa set for a spell on the sidelines (Marca)

Roma are ready to swoop in for Feyenoord midfielder Tonny Vilhena in January (Goal)

Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes has confirmed he will not join Real Madrid from Santos until next summer (AS)

Inter Milan are ready to make a firm approach for Liverpool and Tottenham target Nicolo Barella (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Madrid are plotting a double transfer raid on Italy in January after watching Kostas Manolas and Mauro Icardi on multiple occasions in recent weeks (Tuttomercatoweb)

Tiemoue Bakayoko could be staying in Italy rather than returning to Chelsea with AC Milan keen to make his loan move permanent (Calciomercato)