Liverpool are growing increasingly hopeful of pulling off the biggest transfer coup in Premier League history, while Man Utd’s hopes of signing Bruno Fernandes have been delivered what could prove a knockout blow, according to Monday’s Euro Paper Talk.

KLOPP BELIEVES HE CAN CONVINCE MBAPPE TO JOIN LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp is reported to be seeking personal talks with Kylian Mbappe amid a growing belief he can persuade the €200m superstar to join Liverpool this summer.

The 21-year-old has starred for PSG since in a €180million deal in 2017, but it seems his time in the French capital could be coming to a close amid strong reports linking him with both Liverpool and Real Madrid.

And while Klopp has previously downplayed claims Liverpool could persuade Mbappe to ditch the Ligue 1 giants for Anfield, speculation linking the player with the Premier League champions elect has grown new legs in recent weeks amid this big admission from the player.

Now reports in the Spanish media claim that, despite Klopp’s public admission that a deal would be “impossible”, the Liverpool manager is privately growing hopeful that the striker can, and will, make Liverpool his next club.

According to Diario Gol, Mbappe is growing increasingly unsettled in the French capital and is agitating more and more about the prospect of joining Liverpool. Furthermore, the article claims Klopp is convinced he can cash-in on his uncertainty and sell him the idea of moving to Liverpool to further his dreams of Champions League and Ballon d’Or glory.

While the latest rumours will fill Liverpool supporters with optimism, the kind of transfer fee required to bring Mbappe to Anfield will surely temper those hopes.

That’s because French journalist Julien Laurens claims PSG will demand a minimum €300m for any side wanting to sign Mbappe this summer – with the £250million fee surely way beyond what Liverpool would spend.

Speaking to ESPN, Laurens said: “It’s pretty simple. If Liverpool can pay the €300m or maybe €350m with the bonuses, and put that on the table – which is what PSG will ask anyone to sign Mbappe.

“If Liverpool can afford that, plus give him the wages that he wants, he will consider that offer every single day of the week, because, yes Real Madrid is his dream and one day there is a certainty that he will play at the Bernabeu for Real Madrid.

“But he’s only 21 years of age so there is plenty time for him to go and play in Madrid one day.

“The fact is that he also would like to play in the Premier League one day, too – and Liverpool is a very attractive proposition for any top player in the world right now with what they are putting together and the project of Jurgen Klopp.”

AND THE REST

Bruno Fernandes has delivered a knockout blow to Man Utd by deciding he wants to wait for a move to Real Madrid instead this summer after becoming frustrated by the lengthy failure to agree a deal (Don Balon)

Aston Villa have offered €5m to Trabzonspor to secure the return to the Premier League of former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge (Fanatik)

Juventus have offered Barcelona the chance to sign Emre Can in a swap deal for long-term target Ivan Rakitic, seemingly ending (Calciomercato)

Tottenham are losing interest in signing Brazilian striker Willian Jose, amid claims Real Sociedad are putting up too many obstacles over the deal (Marca)

Man City have made contact with Rennes over a potential move for teenage midfield sensation Eduardo Camavinga (Le 10 Sport)

Everton and Inter are locked in talks to sign midfielder Matias Vecino. The Toffees have offered €14m but Inter are holding out for €25million (Tuttomercatoweb)

Barcelona have offered €75m to sign Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder. The France international, 29, would fill the gap caused by Luis Suarez’s injury (Foot Mercato)

Getafe have called time on their long running pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz after the former Man City man rejected the move in a bid to fight for his place with Los Blancos (Marca)

Valentino Lazaro’s agent has made it clear that the Austrian does not see his loan spell at Newcastle becoming a permanent switch from Inter Milan (FCInter News)

AC Milan winger Suso is expected to join Sevilla in the next two days with a fee of €25million being reported for the former Liverpool man (ABC de Sevilla)

Napoli midfielder Allan is set to disappoint a host of suitors, including Juventus, by committing to a lucrative new contract with the Partenopei (Tuttosport)

Real Valladolid are closing in on a move to sign former Newcastle and PSG star Hatem Ben Arfa, who is available on a free transfer (Marca)

Fiorentina have matched Napoli’s €15m offer plus bonuses for Verona midfielder Sofyan Amrabat with the move now coming down as a straight choice for the player (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea have made an offer to AC Milan striker for striker Krzystof Piatek, who is also wanted by Manchester United and Tottenham (Sportmediaset)

Wolves are struggling to agree a deal with Olympiacos for Daniel Podence, who could now remain with the Greek side (Sport 24)

AC Milan are keen on a deal for Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis with the Portuguese side seeking a €5m loan fee ahead of a €40m permanent move (Calciomercato)

Barcelona forward Carles Perez looks set to leave the club this week with Roma now looking favourites to sign the winger (RAC1)

Matteo Politano is undergoing a medical with Napoli on Monday ahead of a €25m transfer from Inter Milan (Sky Italia)

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing St Etienne defender Harold Moukoudi on loan (L’Equipe)

Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega will leave the club in June and sign a lucrative deal with Saudi Arabia side Al-Shabab (various)

Bournemouth are contemplating a late bid for Levski Sofia’s Iceland defender Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson, 29 (90 min)

Sporting Lisbon have rejected Man Utd’s latest approach for Bruno Fernandes and have told them they won’t budge from their €70m asking price (Record)

Tottenham star Christian Eriksen has landed at Milan Linate airport ahead of a medical with Inter later on Monday (Gazzetta dello Sport)