Euro Paper Talk: Klopp identifies Italy star as €80m Shaqiri replacement

Manchester United may finally be able to offload one of their outcasts, while Jurgen Klopp knows the man who could replace Xherdan Shaqiri, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL READY BID FOR FIORENTINA SENSATION

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is ready to sanction a summer move for Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Italian winger is one of the biggest prospects in Serie A, and after Fiorentina finished a disappointing 16th in the league, many expected him to move on to bigger things – with Juventus and Inter Milan most seriously linked.

La Viola recently attempted to quash speculation by claiming that that Chiesa will be staying in Florence in a club statement via their website, insisting that he is a cornerstone of their project.

While speaking to reporters last week, Chiesa revealed how he deals with the interest from other clubs: “The interest of certain clubs makes me happy. How do I handle these offers?

“I put my cell on airplane mode. So far I have yet to speak to anyone at the club. The announcement that was posted. I repeat, I didn’t talk to anyone at the club.”

However, this seemingly has not deterred Liverpool in their pursuit of Chiesa, as Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb (via Madaboutepl.com) claim the Anfield club are still interested in striking a potential deal.

The 21-year-old winger – who has scored 22 goals in 113 appearances for them over three years – is under contract until 2022, and apparently carries a valuation of €80million (£71m).

Several outlets have stated that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to replace Xherdan Shaqiri this summer, with the Swiss international possible set to depart Anfield due to a lack of consistent game time.

AND THE REST

Arsenal are ready to challenge rivals Spurs for the signing of Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, valued at €25m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United have made contact with Barcelona over their 31-year-old Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic. (Sport)

Ajax’s Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, 19, says he does “not know what my heart says” but will decide on his future while away on holiday. (Mundo Deportivo)

Napoli are preparing a €50 million (£45m) offer for PSV star Hirving Lozano. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter are hoping to offload Mauro Icardi in the summer and are exploring the possibility of a swap deal with Juventus involving forward Paulo Dybala. (Goal)

Portugal and Benfica attacker Joao Felix is interested in a move to Atletico Madrid, despite interest from Premier League clubs. (AS)

De Ligt’s advisors have told him to go to a team such as Manchester United where he is guaranteed starts, before moving to Barcelona later in his career. (Sport)

Real Madrid will do everything they can to sign Manchester United’s French midfielder Paul Pogba as he is Zinedine Zidane’s first choice. (Marca)

AC Milan are looking to land Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren. (Di Marzio)

Former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon could join Porto after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, to replace Spaniard Iker Casillas. (Tuttosport)

Barcelona hope to bring in at least €60m in player sales before 30 June with the aim of balancing their accounts for the 2018-19 season. (ESPN)

Manchester United are in talks to sell Italy full-back Matteo Darmian with Valencia and two unnamed Italian clubs interested. (ESPN)