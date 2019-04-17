Liverpool are part of a three-team race to land a £70m-rated Poland star, while Real Madrid are ready to offload Isco this summer, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

SHOCK THIRD CLUB JOINS RACE FOR MLS STAR

Liverpool are firmly in the race to sign Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, but face competition from Real Madrid and surprisingly MLS side Chicago Fire, a report claims.

The Polish striker recently became the Bundesliga’s all-time top-scoring foreign player. He’s scored over 200 league goals in the last nine years, and looks set to win his seventh league title.

He has amassed an impressive 186 goals scored for the Bavarian giants in just 235 appearances in all competitions, but it has been widely speculated that he is willing to try a new challenge this summer.

It has been mentioned Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would be interested in working with Lewandowski once again and is monitoring the situation.

Now, a report from Don Balon names the Reds as one of the clubs in the running to secure his signature, as well as LaLiga giants.

However, they mention a shock third party in American side Chicago Fire, where Bastian Schweinsteiger – Lewandowski’s former team-mate in Munich – is willing to welcome him.

Their report claims that Chicago having 200,000 people of Polish roots living there could help, while Lewandowski would not be against moving there in the year 2020.

Bayern for their part have already confirmed the signing of Hamburg starlet Jann-Fiete Arp, while they are widely tipped to secure the signing of Timo Werner from Leipzig.

Therefore, it seems that Klopp faces a race against time if he is to persuade Lewandowski that a reunion at Anfield is the right choice.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid are considering an approach for Sevilla midfielder Pablo Sarabia as a replacement for Isco, who has been linked with Juventus and several Premier League clubs. (Don Balon)

Liverpool are keen on Bayer Leverkusen’s 22-year-old Germany winger Julian Brandt. (Bild)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri and former Blues boss Antonio Conte are being considered for the Roma job. (Corriere Dello Sport)

Manchester City face competition from Paris St-Germain as they try to sign 23-year-old German midfielder Julian Weigl from Borussia Dortmund. (France Football)

James Rodriguez’s agent Jorge Mendes is pushing for a meeting with Bayern Munich executives this week to discover their plans for the 27-year-old. (SportBild)

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says he would buy 20-year-old France international Kylian Mbappe “immediately” if the German giants could afford the Paris St-Germain striker. (Deutschen Presse-Agentur)

Denis Suarez’s loan spell at Arsenal “hasn’t been the best” and the Barcelona midfielder could be set for a move to Napoli, says the 25-year-old Spaniard’s agent. (Radio Kiss Kiss)

Benfica defender Ruben Dias is Atletico Madrid’s first choice to replace Diego Godin. (Don Balon)

The Gunners are the favourites to sign Barca centre-back Samuel Umtiti, but Manchester United are also keen on the 25-year-old France international. (TuttoMercato)

Wolves are keen to sign Liverpool’s 18-year-old Portuguese winger Rafael Camacho. (O Jogo)

Monaco are likely to sign Portuguese midfielder Adrien Silva on a permanent deal from Leicester. The 30-year-old has been on loan at the Ligue 1 club since the start of the year. (France Football)

Teenage central defender Ozan Kabak will be allowed to leave Stuttgart for just €15m (£13m) if they are relegated. (Bild)

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Hoffenheim left-back Nico Schulz as they look to bolster their defensive options. (SportBild)