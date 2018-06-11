Euro Paper Talk: Klopp ponders move as Barca lower star’s fee

Liverpool and Chelsea have been boosted after Barcelona dropped their asking price for one of their stars, while Manchester United are closing on a double €120m deal, according to Monday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL BOOSTED AS CILLESSEN PRICE DROPS

Barcelona have reportedly told clubs interested in signing Jasper Cillessen this summer that his asking price has now been reduced.

The Dutch goalkeeper has had to play second fiddle at the Nou Camp to Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but it is thought the LaLiga champions were happy to keep him and would only sanction his sale if his €60m exit fee was triggered.

However, Spanish publication Don Balon claims a change of stance at Barca has seen the club lower his asking price to €50m (£44million).

It’s believed Barca want to use the money generated from Cillessen’s sale to strengthen the team elsewhere and instead sign a cheaper back-up to ter Stegen.

The news is likely to alert Jurgen Klopp, who is on the hunt for a new keeper, but seems certain to be priced out of the market for Roma star Alisson.

Chelsea are also thought to be keen on the former Ajax man as they contemplate life without Thibaut Courtois.

Cillessen, 29, made 11 appearances in the 2017/18 season, with most of these coming in the Copa Del Rey, which Barcelona won for a fourth straight season.

GUTI TO AXE RONALDO AT REAL

Former Real Madrid midfielder Guti has risen to the op of the club’s managerial wanted list, claims a report.

With primary targets Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp proving too expensive to release from their respective contracts at Tottenham and Liverpool, Guti, 41, is now the man they want to step up at the Bernabeu, claims Diario Gol.

And Guti’s first job will be to axe Cristiano Ronaldo and as many as four other first-team players.

Guti, who is a youth coach at Madrid, apparently believes the 33-year-old’s best years are behind him and will sell him to the highest bidder.

Ronaldo is apparently still keen to leave this summer and remains “very angry” at his situation, according to Marca.

The Portuguese star is disappointed that a new contract has not be forthcoming and Manchester United have been linked with the former Old Trafford favourite.

AND THE REST

Inter Milan have been given the green light by Tottenham to sign Mousa Dembele for €30m. However, Inter would only move if they can’t agree terms for Radja Nainggolan first (Corriere dello Sport)

Celta Vigo have struck a €7.5m agreement for Trabzonspor for Turkey international Okay Yokuslu (Hurriyet)

Sevilla are in the running to sign in-demand Udinese winger Rodrigo de Paul this summer (Marca)

Inter Milan are set to make a €70million offer for Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa, who has also been linked with Juventus and Chelsea (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Bayern Munich have not received any offers for Juan Bernat (Kicker)

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has told Luis Suarez that Serie A giants Juventus are after him (Don Balon)

Napoli star midfielder Jorginho’s agent is in talks with Man City (Tutto Mercato Web)

Juventus are ready to hand Man City target Miralem Pjanic a new contract (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid have approached Andre Villas-Boas over potentially becoming their new head coach (RMC)

Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta is a transfer target for Inter Milan (Tuttosport)

Arsenal are close to signing talented left-back Joel Lopez, 15, from Barcelona (Sport)

Chelsea are keen on Roma’s Italian ace Alessandro Florenzi (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos is being forced to wait until July to complete his summer switch to Arsenal. His club don’t want the deal announcing until the next financial year (Kicker)

Barcelona are looking to move early for Ajax utility man Frenkie de Jong amid interest from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain (De Telegraaf)

Cristiano Ronaldo “does not look at all worried” about his future, according to Portugal team-mate Manuel Fernandes (various)

Tottenham are plotting a shock raid on Barcelona to beat Inter Milan to the signing of Rafinha, who has a €35million exit clause in his contract. The Brazilian was subject of interest from Liverpool last summer (Sport)

Liverpool are close to agreeing a two-year loan deal for Ousmane Dembele after the failure to land Lyon star Nabil Fekir

Napoli and Real Sociedad are interested in signing Newcastle striker Ayoze Perez (Mundo Deportivo)

Roma keeper Alisson Becker has hinted he could secure a move to Liverpool this week

Juventus are in advanced talks for long-term Arsenal target Aleksandr Golovin and want to get the €18m deal done before his profile rises during the World Cup (Corriere dello Sport)

Leeds United are favourites ahead of Galatasaray to sign Abel Hernandez after offering £40,000 a week, versus the £33,000 a week on the table in Turkey (Hurriyet)

Real Betis are confident of closing in on a deal for Newastle United midfielder Mikel Merino (ABC de Sevilla)

Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid exit has helped Mateo Kovacic edge closer to a Los Blancos exit – with Juventus tipped as his destination (AS)

Napoli are eyeing a move for former Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu after failing to agree a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Arsenal target Bernd Leno (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Valencia have reportedly agreed terms with Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro for a summer move with just a transfer fee needing to be agreed (Super Deporte)

Paris Saint-Germain will announce the signing of veteran goalkeper Gianluigi Buffon next week (Calciomercato)

Sevilla and Valencia both hold an interest in signing Sporting CP central defender Sebastian Coates (ABC de Sevilla)

Juventus are drawing up a new contract for Manchester United target Alex Sandro with his pay set to increase to €4m a year and on a deal until 2022 (Calciomercato)

Manchester United are plotting a swap deal with PSG that will see Anthony Martial and £167m in exchange for Kylian Mbappe (Don Balon)

Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso has emerged as a major target for Real Madrid this summer (Don Balon)

New Inter Milan signing Lautaro Martinez will have a release clause of €110million in his Nerazzurri contract (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan will decide on the future of Wolves and Monaco target Andre Silva after the World Cup (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to launch a €150m (£132m) bid for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and blow Manchester United out of the water in the race for the Lazio star (Il Messagero)

Monaco are targeting Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio this summer (Il Messagero)

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has made it clear that he wants to move to AC Milan this summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Two-time Premier League winner N’Golo Kante remains a target for Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with his agent having met PSG officials for talks this weekend (ParisUnited)