Liverpool have contacted Real Madrid over the possibility of taking one of their attackers on loan in January, while Manchester United have been told they can still land a top transfer target in 2019, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL PONDER SWOOP FOR VINICIUS JUNIOR

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly told Real Madrid he will provide their summer signing Vinicius Junior with a temporary home if they want to loan the attacker out in January.

The Brazil-born 18-year-old finally completed his much-anticipated move to the Bernabeu over the summer, having first been signed by the Spanish giants from Flamengo as a 16-year-old back in 2016.

The striker or winger, however, has had to wait patiently for his chance in his new side’s colours, finally making his debut as a late substitute this weekend in their 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid at the Bernabeu.

But there is talk the player could be loaned out by Real to gain more match experience, with Real Valladolid already registering their interest.

But according to Spanish publication Don Balon, Liverpool have joined the queue of clubs keen to sign him in January if Real decide do decide to let him leave on a temporary basis, with Klopp seeing him as a top-quality alternative to either Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino or Mohamed Salah.

Vinicius Jnr – who reportedly prefers to operate on the inside left of a front three – has seen his route into the Real Madrid first team blocked by the likes of Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Mariano Diaz and Isco all capable of operating there.

The player is the first man born in the year 2000 to represent Real Madrid and has 17 goals in 19 appearances for Brazil’s U17s side.

AND THE REST

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s agent says that while the player’s new contract keeps him at the club until 2023, the €150m-rated Manchester United target will review his future again at the end of next summer (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona are ready to join Chelsea in the hunt to sign €35m-rated Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester City are ready to join Manchester United and Juventus in the race to sign Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic (Calciomercato)

Jadon Sancho hopes he can further develop his game after signing a new deal to cement his long-term future to Borussia Dortmund (Bild)

Real Madrid have tabled a €20m offer to PSG for Adrien Rabiot, who has also been linked with Liverpool, Barcelona, Man Utd, Tottenham and AC Milan (Diario Gol)

A football intermediary has revealed Liverpool star Fabinho held talks with Napoli this summer and came close to signing for the Reds’ Champions League opponents (Calciomercato)

AC Milan have identified former star Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a potential January recruit (Corriere della Sera)

Real Madrid are ready to throw a spanner in the works for Manchester United’s attempts to appoint Giuseppe Marotta as director of football after it emerged Florentino Perez is ready to offer him a senior role with the European champions (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Daniele Rugani contract talks with Juventus have stalled amid talk of a renewed €40m bid from Chelsea for the centre-half in January (Calciomercato)

Andre Silva admits he will consider his future at Milan next season after his season-loan loan at Sevilla has ended (Calciomercato)

Giampiero Pocetta, the agent of Lazio’s prolific Italian forward Ciro Immobile, says AC Milan made a serious offer to sign the striker this summer (Radio Sportiva)

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has had his say on the Catalan club’s persistent links with Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba

Neymar has clarified he is enjoying playing in the ‘Number 10’ role for Paris Saint-Germain but insisted he did not want comparisons to Lionel Messi (Marca)

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa is unhappy with his current salary at the club and is contemplating a January move to China (Mundo Deportivo)

Liverpool target Nicolo Barella want to remain in Italy amid interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan (Calciomercato)