Jurgen Klopp has demanded that two players come to Liverpool if Sadio Mane leaves, while Man City are closing in on a €150m Man Utd target, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL IN ASTRONOMICAL DEMAND FOR MANE DEAL

Jurgen Klopp wants Raphael Varane to join Liverpool if he is to sell Sadio Mane this summer, shock reports from Spain suggest.

Recent speculation has claimed that the Reds have apparently told Real it will cost a huge £196million to sign Mane this summer.

That came after Spanish newspaper El Confidencial claimed last week that Zidane had earmarked Mane as the star man he wants this summer.

Now, dubious Spanish transfer outlet Don Balon provides an update on the situation by suggesting that Klopp has set out his demands to facilitate Mane’s exit.

They claim that Nabil Fekir has already been chosen as the Senegal international’s replacement and that the Merseysiders will go back in for the Lyon star this summer.

Fekir seemed almost certain to quit Lyon for Anfield last summer, with the two clubs agreeing a fee of €65m before the start of the World Cup.

Liverpool meanwhile have apparently told Florentino Perez that Mane will cost €180million if they want to sign him outright, but Madrid ‘do not expect to spend more than €110million.’

As a result, the idea of a counterpart in the deal has been discussed, and Klopp has identified Raphael Varane as the man he wants as part of a blockbuster swap.

However, there are still differences, as Real are willing to offer Varane plus €20m as they value the World Cup winner at €120m, but the Premier League leaders want €60m in cash as well as the Frenchman.

For his part, Varane would apparently be willing to make the move to Anfield and form a formidable partnership with Virgil van Dijk, having previously hinted at his desire to undertake a fresh challenge.

AND THE REST

Manchester City have edged a little bit closer to signing €150m-rated Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez after they agreed personal terms with the Spaniard, who has been linked with Man Utd. (Don Balon)

Real Madrid have no plans to keep hold of James Rodriguez this summer despite the Colombian international receiving a Spanish passport, amid links with a move to the Premier League. (Marca)

Magazine France Football is calling on Pogba to leave Old Trafford and join Real Madrid this summer. (France Football)

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic is no longer a priority transfer target for Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)

Zinedine Zidane is not in favour of a move for Kylian Mbappe. (Don Balon)

Julian Weigl wants to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer. (Bild)

Inter are targeting Steven Bergwijn as they look to rebuild the club’s group of wingers. (Fcinternews)

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are competing for Hakim Ziyech, who is also wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea. (Sport)

Having already signed Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona representatives have already been in contact with Ajax over Matthjis de Ligt. (Catalunya Radio)

Belgium midfielder Thorgan Hazard, 26, will leave Borussia Monchengladbach to join Borussia Dortmund in a €40m (£34.5m) deal this summer. (Kicker)

DC United and Argentina midfielder Luciano Acosta, 24, says he is “happy” to be watched by Manchester United. (Goal)

Arsenal target Thomas Partey says he expects to stay at Atletico Madrid this summer, with interest growing in the 25-year-old Ghanaian midfielder. (Cadena COPE)

Major League Soccer side Toronto FC will not pursue a deal for Arjen Robben, 35, after holding talks with the Dutch winger, who is leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season. (ESPN)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says the club wanted to sign Pogba but could not afford to compete with Manchester United when he left Juventus in 2016. (ESPN)