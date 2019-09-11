Liverpool will make a major play to sign a Champions League opponent in 2020, while Real Madrid believe a €200m England star can be brought in next summer, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL RIVAL THREE HUGE NAMES FOR FABIAN RUIZ

Fabian Ruiz is a man in demand, with reports in Italy claiming four clubs are ready to make significant approaches to Napoli for the Spain midfielder.

The stylish left-footer is well known for his dribbling skills and tactical versatility and has been earning rave reviews since moving to Naples from Real Betis in summer 2018.

Costing just €30m when Napoli met his exit clause, the player is now valued at nearer the €70m mark, having excelled both in Serie A and in starring for Spain at the Under-21 Championships this summer.

And according to Calciomercato, Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are both plotting moves for him in 2020, while interest also comes from the Bundesliga in the shape of Bayern Munich.

But the Italian outlet also claims Liverpool are very much in the hunt to sign the 23-year-old with Liverpool scouts watching him in close detail so far this season, with Jurgen Klopp reportedly sticking Ruiz at the top of his transfer wishlist.

Liverpool face an “angry” Napoli in the Champions League once again this summer and Klopp and his coaching staff will pay particular attention to the 6ft 2ins star’s displays, with the first match scheduled at the Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday September 17.

Napoli are understandably keen to ensure Ruiz remains with them and Calciomercato claims the midfielder is set to be offered a new deal, with his exit clause set to be significantly raised, in a bid to ward off interest from European football’s big guns.

Ruiz made 40 appearances for the Neapolitan side in all competitions last season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid will turn their attentions to signing Harry Kane in a €200m deal next summer as they believe he’s a more obtainable target to PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe (Don Balon)

Vinicius Junior insists Zinedine Zidane has told him he will be at Real Madrid for a very long time amid claims he was subject of an approach from Arsenal this summer (Globe Esporte)

Real Madrid boss Zidane is set to hold talks with French midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa in the near future regarding a surprise free transfer (Don Balon)

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams has confirmed he received an approach from Manchester United this summer (Cadena Ser)

Lazio and Fiorentina are ready to rival Tottenham for Fenerbahce’s Kosovan forward Vedat Muriqi (Calciomercato)

PSG and Juventus could swap full-backs Thomas Meunier and Mattia De Sciglio when the transfer window opens in January (Le Parisien)

Real Madrid will try to sell 26-year-old striker Mariano Diaz in January, with Lyon, Roma and AC Milan leading the race for the €25m-rated frontman (Calciomercato)

Diego Costa has explained that Antoine Griezmann always ‘dreamed’ of playing alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez (Marca)

AC Milan chief football officer Zvonimir Boban wants the club to target a deal for 20-year-old Gedson Fernandes from Benfica in January (Calciomercato)

Former Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder Giovanni van Bronckhorst is close to joining the City Group and will be sent to manage either New York City FC or Melbourne City (De Telegraaf)

Brazilian midfielder Lucas Piazon, 25, says he is ready to leave Chelsea on a permanent basis because he is fed up with being sent on loan every year (A Bola)

Tottenham and Juventus have held talks over a January swap deal which would see Christian Eriksen and Paulo Dybala trade places (Tuttosport)

Serbian forward Luka Jovic is struggling to impress at Real Madrid and finding it hard going at the Bernabeu (Mundo Deportivo)

Roma’s former Newcastle defender Davide Santon is being lined up for a January transfer to SPAL (Calciomercato)

Manchester United have scouted Benfica’s Portuguese midfielder Florentino Luis, 21, but could face competition from Manchester City (A Bola)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has revealed his club did not try to sign Paul Pogba or Neymar this summer because doing so would have represented an over-investment from his side (Marca)

Marko Pjaca was back in Juventus training today, for the first time since undergoing knee ligament surgery in March (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Madrid could recall goalkeeper Andriy Lunin from his loan spell at Real Valladolid in January due to a lack of first-team action. The Ukranian has yet to feature in their three LaLiga matches so far (Marca)

Manchester City failed with a bid in the summer to sign Inter Milan’s Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar but could try again in January (Tuttosport)

Juventus winger Douglas Costa has responded to claims from his former agent that Manchester United were interested in signing the Brazilian earlier this summer, calling the links “baseless” (various)