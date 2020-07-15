Jurgen Klopp is keen to bring a Borussia Monchengladbach forward to Liverpool, while Leeds are in the hunt to sign a Nurnberg midfielder on a free transfer, according to Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL KEEN ON MARCUS THURAM

Liverpool are reported to have expressed an interest in signing Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram.

The French star – son of World Cup winner, Lilian – has enjoyed an excellent debut campaign in the Bundesliga.

Having cost Gladbach €12m from Guingamp last summer, Thuram has scored 14 times and assisted eight more in 39 appearances.

Now rated at around €50m, German outlet Express claims Jurgen Klopp is keen on a potential deal.

While Liverpool do look unlikely to spend big this summer, Klopp has hinted they could yet make a transfer splash if the price was right.

Whether €50m Thuram will be that man remains to be seen. However, Express claims Klopp is keen on the 6ft 4in forward and believes he could offer something different to the Reds attack.

Thuram has largely played on the wing for Gladbach, but is capable of playing across the frontline. That would make the 22-year-old ideal cover for their established front three. He’d also offer something a little different from their current attacking options.

Liverpool, however, are not alone in their interest for Thuram. According to a report from Italian news outlet La Nazione, Fiorentina are also keen and showing interest in the attacker.

The Serie A side could move for Thuram as a replacement for the in-demand Federico Chiesa.

LEEDS EYE NURNBERG STAR

Leeds are leading the chase to sign defensive midfielder Patrick Erras, who is a free agent at Nurnberg. (Bild)

Werder Bremen forward Milot Rashica has rejected a move to Liverpool this summer after setting his heart on RB Leipzig. (SportBild)

Thomas Partey has rejected interest from Arsenal and will sign a new deal with Atletico Madrid. Partey will double his wages to £130,000-a-week and his release clause will climb to €100m (£87.2m). (AS)

Real Madrid have quoted Arsenal a new price of €25m if they want to sign Dani Ceballos on a permanent deal this summer. (Marca)

Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri has given Inter Milan his word he will sign for them this summer. (Tuttosport)

West Ham are in talks to sign Barcelona right-back Moussa Wague as a replacement for Pablo Zabaleta. (Mundo Deportivo)

Marcelo Bielsa’s brother, Rafael, fully expects his brother to sign a new deal at Leeds if they secure promotion to the Premier League. (TyC Sports)

SUAREZ WOULD WELCOME MARTINEZ

Luis Suarez says Barcelona’s players would welcome Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez ‘with open arms’. (Sport)

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are battling for the signature of Aston Villa winger Trezeguet this summer. (Fanatik)

AC Milan are close to a €24m deal to sign Hungarian starlet Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Salzburg. (Pianeta Milan)

RB Leipzig are adamant Leeds United are ‘contractually obliged’ to sign Jean-Kevin Augustin for €21m this summer should they secure promotion. (Bild)

Manchester United have seen a €1m bid for Willy Kambwala rejected by Sochaux. A deal, however, could be on if United double their offer for the 15-year-old. (RMC Sport)

Valencia will allow 12 players of their big-name players to leave. The list includes high-profile strikers Rodrigo Moreno and Kevin Gameiro. (Cadena Cope)

Napoli’s signing of Victor Osimhen will end their interest in their Plan B – Lazio’s Ciro Immobile. (La Repubblica)

Southampton are close to completing the signing of Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu. The defender has a €12m exit clause in his deal. (AS)

PSG are calculating Neymar’s value after the Brazilian made it clear he wants to return to Barcelona this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Reported Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara could be set to join Manchester United, claims his brother Rafinha. (Sport)

Chelsea are willing to offer €100m euros (£90.7m) for Atletico Madrid’s Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak. (AS)

Atletico Madrid’s No 2 keeper Antonio Adan has emerged as a potential transfer target for Sporting Lisbon. (Record)

Luis Suarez admits Barcelona have conceded defeat in the LaLiga title race and their focus now on Champions League glory. (Sport)

Kai Havertz is not close to joining Chelsea this summer, and just about every club in Europe wants him. (The Athletic)

Juventus are ready to rival Barcelona for highly-rated Ajax full-back Sergino Dest. (Calciomercato)

AC Milan have made Simon Kjaer’s loan from Sevilla into a permanent €3.5m transfer. (Marca)

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is close to signing a new five-year deal with the Serie A giants. (Tuttosport)

Jose Mourinho has been quoted a fee of €22m if Tottenham want to sign Schalke star Weston McKennie this summer. (various)