Jurgen Klopp believes a club-record January deal for Liverpool could end their wait for title glory, while Inter Milan have hatched a plan designed to see them land a rejuvenated Manchester United star, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

KLOPP BELIEVES £87.5M STAR CAN PROVIDE KEY TO LIVERPOOL TITLE DREAMS

Jurgen Klopp will specifically ask Liverpool’s money men to sanction a huge January transfer outlay he believes will prove key to the club’s long wait to become champions of England.

The Reds were last champions of the English top flight in 1990 and there is a growing belief that their near 30-year wait could finally end in 2019.

And, according to Don Balon, Klopp will ask Liverpool to sanction a move for Ousmane Dembele in January after it was claimed that Barcelona will allow him to move on if any club meets their €100m (£87.5m) valuation of the France winger.

It’s suggested that Klopp sees Dembele as the perfect fit at Liverpool and the player to further supplement their fearsome attack. And while he operates in a different role to Philippe Coutinho, it’s thought the Reds boss will try and engineer a way to ensure Dembele, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino can all play in the same side and help shoot Liverpool towards Premier League glory.

Dembele has had a hard time proving himself at Barcelona since a big-money move from Borussia Dortmund in summer 2017, but Don Balon suggests Klopp believes he can get the best out of the winger should he move to Anfield.

Mundo Deportivo also reportedly recently how Liverpool would move for him if Barcelona gave any indication they would move him on – and if the latest reports are to be believed, a transfer could be on for the 21-year-old as soon as January.

AND THE REST

Inter Milan are making firm plans to sign Anthony Martial from Manchester United in summer 2019 after learning he will reject all offers of a new contract at Old Trafford (Tuttosport)

Arsenal are ready to stump up the €50m exit clause in Nicolas Pepe’s contract to sign the forward from Lille in January (Telefoot)

Liverpool remain on the trail of Adrien Rabiot and have reinforced their efforts to bring the PSG star to Anfield in January (various)

Former Liverpool target Nabil Fekir still has a transfer “very much on his mind” and will choose between a move to Chelsea or Bayern Munich next summer when he leaves Lyon (L’Equipe)

Roma are plotting a surprise January swoop on Juventus for long-term Chelsea defensive target Daniele Rugani (Calciomercato)

Chelsea will be offered the chance to sign out-of-favour Barcelona star Malcom as part of an surprise €80m transfer package for Willian (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid have identified Villarreal defender Alfonso Pedraza as a potential transfer target (Marca)

Real Madrid will launch a concrete bid of €100m + to try and convince Inter Milan to sell Mauro Icardi in January (Don Balon)

Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti, however, insists he is “unaware” of any interest in the player from the Spanish giants (Marca)

Former Fiorentina coach Paulo Sousa has outlined his ambitions to one day manage Roma (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan are in concrete talks to bring former Manchester United and Barcelona striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the club (Calciomercato)

Manchester United have contacted Juventus to offer unsettled defender Medhi Benatia a January move to Old Trafford (Tuttosport)

Inter Milan are set to launch a firm approach to Chelsea to sign Cesc Fabregas in January (Sky Italia)

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has told out-of-favour striker Nikola Kalinic to “keep working” if he is to earn more first-team minutes (Marca)

Arsenal’s Laurent Koscielny and Chelsea’s David Luiz are on a 15-man defensive shortlist of targets at Barcelona (Mundo Deportivo)

Arsene Wenger is in advanced talks over a deal to succeed Gennaro Gattuso as AC Milan manager (France Football)