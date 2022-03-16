Jurgen Klopp is said to be driving interest for Liverpool to sign Federico Valverde, while a Barcelona player is attracting admiration from Everton and Aston Villa – all in the latest Euro Paper Talk.

FEDERICO VALVERDE LINKED WITH LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to sign Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, according to El Nacional.

The report claims Valverde could consider his future after regularly being overlooked by Carlo Ancelotti. In contrast, Klopp is an admirer of the Uruguay international and could integrate him at Anfield.

Liverpool never signed a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum upon his release last summer. Although Harvey Elliott returned from a loan spell and has impressed, there remains a feeling that an extra midfielder would be useful for Klopp.

Therefore, El Nacional are predicting him to pounce for Valverde if his situation in Madrid does not improve.

It is suggested that Klopp has a “serious interest” in Valverde, who “fits perfectly” with his style. What’s more, he would be willing to give him the regular starting role he craves.

As such, the signs are pointing towards Valverde leaving Real in the summer. Liverpool would be willing to increase his salary to facilitate the transfer, which itself would not come cheap.

Real Madrid set Federico Valverde asking price

In fact, the report claims Madrid president Florentino Perez would be asking for a figure in the region of €80m. That equates to just over £67m.

The 23-year-old is under contract in the Spanish capital until 2027. He has been a member of the Madrid senior squad since 2018, amassing more than 100 appearances.

Liverpool lead race for Raphinha as Chelsea and Barcelona back off Raphinha could be Liverpool’s Salah replacement as they lead the race for Leeds winger and Barcelona and Chelsea target

He has started 13 of Madrid’s 28 La Liga games so far this season, providing one assist. In general, Ancelotti has stuck with the tried-and-tested trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Further plans from Los Blancos in the summer could scupper Valverde’s hopes of becoming more prominent. A change of scenery, therefore, could lead him to Liverpool.

PREM PAIR IN BARCELONA KEEPER BATTLE

Everton and Aston Villa are battling for the services of Barcelona backup goalkeeper Neto. (Diario Sport)

Juventus are looking at Chelsea midfielder Jorginho as an ideal midfield reinforcement. (Tuttosport)

Arsenal could poach their rivals Tottenham Hotspur for winger Steven Bergwijn, who is also an AC Milan target. (Calciomercato)

Liverpool have made an approach to Barcelona midfield talent Gavi over a potential contract. (Gerard Romero)

Fabian Ruiz is interested in a transfer from Napoli to Arsenal in the summer, despite links with Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Corriere Dello Sport)

WEST HAM HOPES OF STRIKER DEAL INCREASE

West Ham will revive their pursuit of Benfica forward Darwin Nunez in the summer, when they will have a better chance of success than in January. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester City must pay the release clause of Erling Haaland by the end of April and are likely to do so in order to sign him from Borussia Dortmund. (SportBild)

Arsenal have made a contract offer to Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. (Gerard Romero)

Divock Origi is in talks over a free transfer from Liverpool to AC Milan. (Calciomercato)

Roma have made contact with the agent of Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette in an attempt to stop him signing a new contract. (Todofichajes)

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

PSG maintain Neymar is committed to the club, knocking back interest from Barcelona. (Foot Mercato)

Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele has reached a verbal agreement with PSG ahead of a move in the opposite direction. (Foot Mercato)

Inter Milan have met with the representatives of Ajax centre-forward Sebastien Haller. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

PSG are beginning to make contact with Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte. (Calciomercato)

Flamengo are trying to take Arturo Vidal for after his Inter Milan contract expires in the summer. (Nicolo Schira)