Euro Paper Talk: Gomes in Serie A talks; United to trigger €25m deal

A former Liverpool target looks set to join Inter Milan, while Man Utd look set to miss out in the hunt for a top La Liga midfield talent, according to Monday’s European papers.

MAN UTD TARGET IN TALKS OVER INTER MILAN MOVE

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes has been offered to Inter Milan, according to reports in Spain.

The Portuguese star is likely to be allowed to leave the Nou Camp when the transfer window opens and has been heavily linked with moves to both Manchester United and Tottenham.

However, Spanish outlet OK Diario claim the Nerazzurri have already made an offer to the player, having met with his agent Jorge Mendes over the weekend.

Gomes is giving serious thought to making the move to the San Siro as he looks to secure his place in the Portugal squad ahead of the 2018 World Cup, though it’s reported the move could be on an initial loan deal.

It’s claimed Barcelona want the arrangement to include a €35m obligation to buy next summer, but Inter are currently only thought to have offered €20million.

It’s also claimed Inter are also in talks over loan deals for Eliaquim Mangala and Alex Teixeira.

Mangala remains on Man City’s books having failed to secure a summer move away from the Etihad, while Brazil midfielder Teixeira came very close to joining Liverpool before opting instead to move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning.

KOULIBALY GOING COLD ON PREM MOVE

Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton target Kalidou Koulibaly is not thinking about a move away from Napoli.

The central defender was in demand in the summer with both Liverpool and Chelsea believed to have bids for the player turned down.

After failing to sign Virgil van Dijk in the summer Liverpool made an offer of £36.7million for Kouilbaly, according to Italian journalist Emanuele Giulianelli. That was rejected, while Chelsea were also interested in the player despite signing Antonio Rudiger, claimed Corriere dello Sera.

Speaking about his future just last month, Koulibaly said: “It would make me happy to come and play here [Premier League], but now I am at Napoli.”

The two clubs are still believed to hold an interest in the 26-year-old, but his agent Bruno Satin says he is in no hurry to leave Napoli.

“How much is Koulibaly worth?” Satin told Radio Crc.

“I don’t know, in the most recent summer some of the rules of the transfer market changed.

“We renewed his contract a year ago and it’s valid until 2021. He’s calm and happy, he’s playing for Napoli in a great team which is top of the league.

“It’s been a long time since Napoli have played such fun and spectacular football, they score so many goals and you can see that the players love playing in this team.”

MANCHESTER UNITED CLOSE ON DEAL FOR BESIKTAS MAN

Manchester United are reportedly set to sanction a deal to sign long-term target Anderson Talisca in January.

The Brazilian forward has long been a target of Jose Mourinho, with United making regular checks on the player.

Talisca has been in red-hot form for Besiktas this season, for whom he plays on loan from Benfica.

Reports in Portugal claim United have a €25million arrangement in place to sign Talisca at a time of their choosing.

And reports via Turkish outlet Fotospor claim Mourinho is ready to give the signing the green light in January after United scouts made a check on the 23-year-old once again on Sunday.

United’s scouts will have been impressed with what they saw: Talisca opened the scoring in the 2-2 draw after starting and finishing a move with Ryan Babel, who flicked it back for the Brazilian to find the back of the net from outside the box.

Talisca also provided an assist which takes his season tally to four goals and one assist in nine appearances.

Talisca himself confirmed interest from Mourinho and United during the summer when he told Globoesport: “I cannot deny there is interest but what happens next depends on Benfica and my representatives.

“Look every player dreams of playing under him [Jose Mourinho]. Mourinho wants me, he has wanted me for a long time and I am an admirer of his.”

AND THE REST

Trabzonspor star Yusuf Yazici is on the radar of Manchester United, Liverpool, Monaco and Borussia Dortmund. The attacking midfielder, 20, is reportedly valued at just €14m by his club (Fanatik)

Barcelona have told Arsenal and Inter Milan they now have no plans to sell Aleix Vidal in January after the versatile star won favour under Ernesto Valverde (Sport)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang admits he could see himself leaving Borussia Dortmund next summer (Telefoot)

Atletico Madrid no longer consider Antoine Griezmann ‘untouchable’ – and will consider selling him next summer (AS)

Neymar’s father admits his son ignored his advice to stay with Barcelona this summer

Juventus are preparing a January move to sign Emre Can – and are confident they can land their man (Tuttosport)

Arjen Robben has torn into Carlo Ancelotti’s training methods during the Italian’s Bayern Munich tenure

Torino will be without star striker Andrea Belotti for up to four weeks after he suffered a knee injury on Sunday

Everton will move for former Watford boss Walter Mazzarri as a replacement for Ronald Koeman (Gazetta dello Sport)

Inter Milan will try to sign PSG star Javier Pastore in January, after interest in Mesut Ozil cooled due to the possibility of the German’s high wage demands (Calciomercato)

AC Milan are already regretting the signing of Leonardo Bonucci, according to former Napoli and Udinese director Pierpaolo Marino (RAI Sports)

Roy Hodgson is reportedly lining up a shock move for former AC Milan star Alberto Gilardino to solve Crystal Palace’s goalscoring issues