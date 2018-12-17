Euro Paper Talk: Leno doubts force Arsenal to look at €60m replacement

Arsenal are looking into a €60m replacement already for Bernd Leno, while Manchester United are in talks over January deals for two defenders, according to Monday’s European papers.

ARSENAL CONSIDER CILLESSEN SWOOP

Unai Emery has grave concerns Arsenal can become future Premier League title contenders with Bernd Leno between the sticks, according to reports.

The German arrived in a £22.5m switch from Bayer Leverkusen over the summer as what was hoped would prove Petr Cech’s long-term replacement in Arsenal’s goals.

But a number of shaky performances of late has seen questions raised over his long-term credentials – and now reports in the Spanish media claim the Arsenal boss and director of football Sven Mislintat are considering activating the €60m exit clause in Jasper Cillessen’s Barcelona deal.

The Dutchman is known as one of the world’s finest keepers, but has found his game time limited at the Nou Camp, where he plays second fiddle to Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

And if the reports in Don Balon are to be believed, Arsenal will consider moving for Cillessen in either January, or more likely, at the end of the season.

The £54m fee might be beyond Arsenal this window, with the club instead prioritising on finding a replacement for the crocked Rob Holding.

MAN UTD OPEN TALKS OVER DOUBLE DEFENDER DEAL

Manchester United’s disappointing defeat to Liverpool on Sunday has underlined Jose Mourinho’s desire to strengthen his backline, with reports on the continent suggesting talks over two targets are making headway.

According to Turkish outlet Aksam, United are in talks with Galatasaray over a potential move for defender Ozan Kabak.

The 18-year-old only broke into the team this season and has already been earmarked as a major star of the future after impressing in the Champions League.

It’s claimed Galatasaray are willing to sell Kabak next month – but not before they tie the defender down to a new contract that will maximise his fee when the transfer window opens next month.

It’s believed the teenager could fetch around €20m (£17.9m).

Meanwhile, reports in Portugal suggest United are also ready to make a firm bid for Porto defender Eder Miliato.

The 20-year-old as first linked with a move to Old Trafford at the back end of November and it’s now suggested Mourinho has instructed United to meet the €25million exit fee in the Brazilian’s contract.

It’s not known whether United would sign both players, but with Mourinho long since in the market for a new central defender, it would not come as a huge shock to see at least one arrive next month.

AND THE REST

Inter Milan are confident of tying Man Utd and Real Madrid target Mauro Icardi down to a new contract in the New Year (Gazzetta dello Sport)

PSG blocked Jese Rodriguez’s transfer to Nantes last summer (L’Equipe)

Leeds and Leicester have learned that January target Ibai Gomez’s exit fee is set at €10m (Mundo Deportivo)

Man City defender Aymeric Laporte insists “playing for Spain is out of the question” but claims France boss Didier Deschamps is excluding him “for personal reasons” (E1TB)

Diego Simeone confirms he will ‘surely’ return to Inter one day but maintains ‘things are going very well’ with Atletico Madrid (Radio Anch’io Sport)

Chelsea are hopeful of agreeing a fee, believed to be in the region of €70m, with Borussia Dortmund for Christian Pulisic, who is also wanted by Liverpool (various)

Chelsea have received an offer from Barcelona for defender Andreas Christiansen (Sport)

Arsenal are on alert amid claims Barcelona are ready to flog Brazil winger Malcom in January, with an unnamed Chinese Super League club plotting a €60m offer (AS)

On-loan Benfica striker Raul Jimenez is trying to convince Wolves to activate a transfer to make him the club’s first £30million player (Record)

Matthijs de Ligt says he will assess his next step and leave Ajax at the end of the season. The Dutch defender, rated at €70m, has been linked with Man Utd, Juventus, Barcelona, Man City and Liverpool (Tuttosport)

Atletico Paranaense left-back Renan Lodi is on Juventus’ radar, despite Alex Sandro agreeing terms on a new four and a half year deal (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos claims his side remain favourites to win the Champions League and puts their LaLiga struggles down to a series of unfortunate injuries (ABC)

AC Milan have turned their attentions towards bringing back Tianjin Quanjian striker Alexandre Pato (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Alexandre Pato: Could face Watford

Gerard Pique says he’ll leave Barcelona when he no longer enjoys doing what he does after shrugging off recent criticisms of his performances (Mundo Deportivo)

Former Real Madrid defender Pepe, 35, has left Besiktas six months before his contract expires (AS)

Tottenham will only allow Christian Eriksen to join Real Madrid if they can sign one of Marco Asensio or Isco (TMW)

AC Milan remain interested in signing Cesc Fabregas but Chelsea won’t budge in their £10.8million (€12million) valuation of the midfielder (Calciomercato)

Manchester United have been told that Ivan Perisic will be allowed to leave for €50m in the summer, with Bayern Munich emerging as rivals for his signature (Tuttosport)

Everton are reportedly ready to rival Tottenham for the signing of highly-rated Barcelona youngster Riqui Puig

Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis is set for three weeks out after sustaining a thigh injury against Real Valladolid on Saturday (Marca)

Arjen Robben could be set for a return to the Eredivisie next season after his Bayern Munich contract expires, with PSV Eindhoven a likely destination (Bild)

Napoli and Inter are both chasing the signature of Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout (Calciomercato)

Manchester United are leading the chase to sign Marco Asensio amid talk he will be sold to the highest bidder by Real Madrid (Don Balon)